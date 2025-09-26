It took Mattarella after Schlein’s mistakes and Meloni on the Flotilla





Shortly after the heads of the Flotilla had rejected the invitation of the Italian government to accept a mediation that led to a safe delivery of humanitarian aid the appeal of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived. “Don’t put your life at risk, accept mediation.” A heartfelt appeal, almost that of a wise grandfather, who will certainly have returned a little good humor to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and who specularly will not have had the same effect on Elly Schlein and the other managers of the wide field.

Beyond the response of the Flotilla (accept or not), the clear and balanced position of the Quirinale moves the center of gravity of the story: from now on what will happen to boats in the waters of Gaza will no longer fall directly on the shoulders of the Italian government, as it seemed until a few hours ago.

The president saves the premier (and wand the opposition)

The appeal of Mattarella, very justified and spot on both in the contents and on time, will have made the premier happy because in fact he remedies a serious communication error that Giorgia Meloni had made in the last few hours. His front attack on the international mission – defined as “irresponsible, aimed at putting the Italian government in difficulty” – has appeared by clear and not very understandable in the mouth of a leader who grew up by contesting the powerful in the squares. That exit ended up crushing the executive on Israel’s most extremist positions, just as the polls record a large majority affected by the tragedy of Gaza in Italy. The massive popular participation in the strike called on Monday by the basic unions, although dirty by the violence of the anarchists, is the confirmation.

The mistake of Giorgia Meloni has been moved more as the party leader who as head of the government, as if the dust of the election campaign for the regional could rise up to the much higher levels in which the president is located, and in which the destinies of the world are decided.

A blue pencil error, beyond the merit of the “state of Palestine yes/state of Palestine not”. Fortunately, the President of the Republic remedied. But it is not only the premier who had to do self -criticism. The opposition also comes out reduced by the words of the Quirinale. The Flotilla operation had been an apt media gimmick and, for once, the left had intercepted a widespread feeling in public opinion, well beyond its traditional identity themes (LGBTQ rights, immigration), which affect most of the voters, or disturb it (see the recent referendum on citizenship, to which they voted “no” the most popular neighborhoods of the red city.

The left understandably and rightly supported the flotilla, also in Parliament, and we all saw the tones of the opposition against the Minister Crosetto who had gone to the Chamber to invoke moderation and referring to the sense of collective interest. Yet, thanks once again the election campaign, Schlein’s leadership did not settle for politically capitalizing the story by supporting the mediation proposal of the government and Cardinal Zuppi. He preferred to raise the bar, asking – as Bonelli did – that, once in front of Gaza, the Italian Navy forzi the Israeli block. A request that even questioned national security.

See not talking to the Quirinale

At this point, the question arises spontaneously: but how is it possible to believe that you arrive at this point without perhaps having done under a phone call to the hill to understand what the President of the Republic thinks about it, who until proven otherwise is the head of the armed forces and the representative of the national unit? How is it possible that the secretary of the maximum party of the left, who wants to be a force of government, does not enter this logic? But does Elly Schlein speak or not with the Quirinale? To observe his behavior does not seem. It seems that the logic is still that of the student assembly, the eternal protest, sometimes even just or at least justified, which however has not yet passed the high school exam to become proposal.