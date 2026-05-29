It was needed "Beast Crime" to reclaim Fagnani and the original meaning of the program

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It was needed "Beast Crime" to reclaim Fagnani and the original meaning of the program

We needed “Belve Crime” to reclaim Fagnani and the original meaning of the program

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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