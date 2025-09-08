It was the best Alcaraz ever, but we can console ourselves





Who knows if after a tournament of the genus Carlos Alcaraz he will be free to eat a pizza with his entourage and sip something non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -non -tightened friends. The last time, in June, after “that” Roland Garros, in Spain he burst out an uproar. Just for some “relaxation” too much in Ibiza. “Having fun for me is important, and then returning with more energy,” said the heir of Nadal. The batteries after the defeat of Wimbledon, judging summarily, were well loaded.

The Spaniard is too strong

Very, too much on the ball the Spaniard in these two weeks New Yorkers. Djokovic immediately understood it, forced into the semifinal to an unconditional and rapid surrender. He ate the leaf already in the first minutes the blue who, as usual, thanks to his character, did not go to the carpet for technical knockout and a set brought him home. Jannik suffered the service of the rival, never so powerful and stinier. 45 points out of 54 parties from that ended up in the pockets. Impossible to think of beating it with this score in response. Then, let’s also put the straight, able to choke any ambition.

The Murciano wins this hand and takes all the chips on the table: from today it is the new number 1 of the ATP ranking, also thanks to the absence of three months of the altitude, during this 2025, for the well -known events. A nice kingdom, that of Jannik: 454 days, or 65 weeks at the summit that rewritten the history of Italian sport. Two years richer than the previous hundred of the history of blue tennis. There will be a way to recover the summit.

The booty divided equally

The booty between the two dominators of this sport was equally divided: Australian Open and Wimbledon for Jan, Roland Garros and US Open for Carlitos. The two surprise us: Sinner comes one step away from the conquest of the red earth and places his flag on the grass, while Alcaraz dominates a tournament on concrete. Who knows what the future will reserve.

Honor to the winner: 6 Slam at 22 years of age. Honor to his pure talent, to how he interprets the game, with an open face, with the rabbit extracted from the cylinder in the form of a short ball or millimeter lob. He has inventiveness and precision. The plus the rest: the 2025 tennis is made of “boom, boom, boom”, bordered by the bottom of the field. Alcaraz does not pull back even when on the other side there is the very fast arm of the 24 -year -old from Sesto Val Pusteria. In recent months Alcaraz has worked on some “defects” (let’s call them that, they were enough to easily beat 98 of the first 100 players in the world) and brought his tennis to very high levels. It can happen, reaching such high notes, to take a few cue on the most crooked days, compared to a more regularist sinner. But in good days seeing him play is a delight.

Alcaraz and Sinner are on other levels

By now the trend is also clear to non -experts. These two travel on other levels, Djokovic stands on their rhythms now only for a few flashes of the game. All the others are far away, especially mentally, with tennis and no ongoing “exhaustions” for Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas. He does not shoot himself on Sinner – that in these two weeks he declared himself “in love” and presented his 14th personal sponsor – for this dèbacle: if your day in the office goes badly and you do second behind this Alcaraz, you can accept without melodramas and start working on the details.

Meanwhile, in these hours there is a “sporty” Italy, so to speak, he celebrated the defeat of our most recognized champion, rather than the skill of the Spaniard. The rivalry is beautiful, it is healthy, it is sporty and must be enjoyed well, with common sense. Now we play indoor, indoor: we await the next remake. And we also enjoy the other 7 blues among the first 100: the derby are now a practice for the Grand Slam tournaments. Flavio Cobolli had to clash with Francesco Passaro, before raising the white flag with Lorenzo Musetti, who came out in turn with Jannik. Have these problems, or not? The whole world (tennis), right now, envies us the same.