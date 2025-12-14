Italian lottery: how it works and what are the chances of winning

Italy Lottery Tickets 2024



The Italian Lottery is the national lottery which you can participate in by purchasing one or more 5 euro tickets and you can win prizes up to 5 million euros. In addition to the huge prizes announced in January, every year there are also daily prizes of 10,000 or 20,000 euros up for grabs, announced between the end of September and the end of December during the “Affari Tui” broadcast. The probability of victoryhowever, they are very low: the probability of winning the maximum prize is approximately 1 in 11 million, while the probability of winning any prize varies between 1 in 22,000 and 1 in 33,000.

In this article we see what the Italian Lottery is, how it works and what the real chances of winning are.

What is the Italian Lottery

The Italian Lottery is the national lottery, a gambling in which you can participate by purchasing tickets worth 5 euros each. Every year, from September 1st to January 6th of the following year, those who buy the ticket can participate in both the prize draws daily rewards and at the final extraction. Always linked to Rai television programs, today it is associated with the television program “Affari Tui”, where, from Sunday 28 September to Friday 26 December, from Sunday to Friday, the daily prizes are announced. The January 6, instead, it is heldfinal extraction of the first category prizes, the richest. The entire lottery is regulated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency, which establishes the rules for participation, winning and collection of prizes.

How the Italian Lottery works

This year the 2025 edition of the Italian Lottery began on 1 September 2025 and will end on 6 January 2026. Anyone who purchases one or more tickets, at a ticket office or online, and registers them by scanning the QR code, calling or sending an SMS to the dedicated number, or by entering the 10-digit code on the official website, can participate in the draw daily rewards from the value of:

€10,000 from September 28th to December 19th

from September 28th to December 19th €20,000 from December 21st to December 26th

Even without registration, the ticket will still participate in the final draw on January 6, 2026. During the episode of “Affari Tuoi” the winners of the 5 main prizes will be announced: the first prizefixed every year, is equal to 5 million euros. The other first category prizes, the second, third and possibly fourth, however, are decided by a special commission based on how many tickets have been sold. At the moment, we only know that there will be 5 main prizes and that a special prize of 300,000 euros; the definitive amounts will be announced after the closing of the sales and the verification of the overall proceeds.

However, to get an idea of ​​how the prizes could be distributed, we can look at the Lottery 2024in which the best prizes were:

first prize from €5,000,000 ;

; 4 other prizes first class from €1,000,000 up to €2,500,000 ;

first class ; 25 prizes second class from €100,000 ;

second class from ; 50 prizes third category from €50,000 ;

third category from ; 200 prizes fourth category from €20,000.

To check if your ticket is a winner you can check on the official website, on the MyLotteries app or on the online retailers’ showcase. The winning tickets, in addition to being communicated during the broadcast, are published on the Lotteria Italia website, on the portal of the Customs and Monopolies Agency and on the app. In case of winning, the payment request must be submitted within 180 days from the official publication date. Let’s see, however, what the real probability of winning is.

What are the odds of winning

They are printed every year 10 million paper tickets and generated 1 million digital tickets. If they were all sold, the probability of winning the grand prize would be 1 in 11 million. The probability of winning any of the first category prizes, however, is 5 (as many as the first category prizes) out of 11 million, i.e. 1 in 2.2 million.

Of course these odds vary based on the actual number of tickets sold: if, for example, 5 million were sold, the probability of winning the maximum prize would become 1 in 5 million, while the probability of winning one of the five main prizes would rise to 1 in 1 million.

Put like this, these numbers tell us little. To better understand how much it is unlikely to win first prizelet’s think of the San Siro stadium in Milan (or Giuseppe Meazza stadium), the largest in Italy. San Siro can accommodate around 76 thousand people. If we took 145 stadiums as big as San Siro and if we placed an Italian Lottery ticket on each seat, we would have approximately 11 million tickets, one on each seat of our 145 imaginary San Siri. Winning the first prize of the Italian Lottery is like entering any of these 145 stadiums, choose a seat and randomly sit on the winning ticket. Somewhat unlikely.

If, however, we try to consider the probability of winning any of the almost 300 prizes drawn on January 6th ei daily rewardsour chances of victory increase greatly. Looking at the official historical data, we can see that the possibility of obtaining a any prize of the Italian Lottery varies between 1 in 33 thousand (1/33,865.54 in 2016) e 1 in 22 thousand (1/22,508.26 in 2020). This probability, of course, It depends on how many tickets have been soldbut also by how many prizes are up for grabs every year. Even considering all the possible prizes, however, winning remains rather unlikely. To get a mental image again, let’s think about putting a note on each seat in theOlympic Games in Turin (28 thousand places). Winning any prize is like choosing any seat in that stadium and randomly finding the only winning ticket. Much more likely than before, but I wouldn’t bet on it.