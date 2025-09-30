TO Italy’s Got Talent The magic of Chinese shadows conquers Frank Matano. And the judge’s golden buzzer sends Shadow ace to the semifinals.

During the fourth episode dedicated to auditions, the comedian decided to reward Philip Jose Panganiban Galit’s talent, aka Shadow Ace, who with his Chinese shadows enchanted the judge and conquered the Golden Buzzer.

Who is Shadow Ace

Originally from Calatagan, in the Philippines, Philip Jose Panganiban Galit (aka Shadow Ace) discovered his talent as a child, while playing with shadows using the light of a candle due to the lack of electricity at home. On the stage of Italy’s Got Talent He had two very special people next to him, who not only helped him in the performance, but who every day support him emotionally in the spotlight and in life: his parents. Now Frank Matano has given him an opportunity to get to the final episode will be broadcast live, for the first time on Disney+, on October 31, 2025.

Italia’s Got Talent, Frank Matano’s Golden Buzzer is for Shadow Ace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMC7Yokqtg