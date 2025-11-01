Italia’s Got Talent, Joe Romano is the winner of the 2025 edition

Joe Romano is the winner of the 2025 edition of Italy’s Got Talent. During the final, broadcast live for the first time on Disney+, the ten contestants who made it to the final episode were the protagonists of a live head-to-head battle which saw them give their best to win the public’s votes. The judges Mara Maionchi, Frank Matano, Elettra Lamborghini And Alessandro Cattelantogether with the conductors Aurora And Fruthey highlighted each performance by encouraging each contestant with jokes and advice. In the end Joe triumphed with a rousing rendition of Pink’s “Try.” The “MediaWorld Let’s Go” award was awarded to Dmytro Onyshchenkothe very young athlete from Kiev who enchanted the spectators with his gracefulness and talent.

Joe Romano’s victory

Who is Joe Romano, the winner of Italia’s Got Talent 2025

Born in San Giorgio a Cremano and raised in Casalnuovo di Napoli, Biagio “Joe” Romano has been singing since he was 4 years old and believes that talent is knowing how to cultivate the gift with which we are all born, every day. At eight years old he began studying piano, but soon realized that his true passion was singing. At fifteen he began taking singing lessons with a teacher from his town, while at twenty he founded a vocal trio together with his brother and his best friend. The live dimension is the one that Joe loves most: in his apprentice years he tirelessly performs in clubs, events and tourist villages, building his own artistic identity step by step.

On stage Italy’s Got Talentin addition to reinterpreting a Pink song in the final, he thrilled the audience at the Auditions with the song “Into the Unknown”, taken from the Walt Disney Animation Studios animated film, Frozen 2 – The Secret of Arendelleobtaining the Golden Buzzer by Mara Maionchi. Then, in the semi-finals, he surprised everyone with an original mash-up of “Beyond the Horizon” (from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Oceania) and “Highway to Hell”, the famous AC/DC song, a combination that highlighted his talent and vocal versatility.