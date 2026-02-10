Italy gold in short track at the 2026 Olympics: what is “Formula 1 on ice” and how it works

The Olympic gold mixed relay in the short track. Credit: REUTERS



Gold medal for Italy in the mixed relay short tracks: Arianna Fontana, Pietro Sighel, Thomas Nadalini and Elisa Confortola took the top step of the podium with a time of 2’39”02. Arianna Fontana – the most medal-winning Italian athlete in history – thus added to her palmares – during her sixth Olympics – the 12th career Olympic medal.

An oval ice track on which overtaking, crashes, photo finishes and twists take place: it is a normal racing race. short tracksthe Olympic discipline of skating. At Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics nine events are held at Milan Ice Skating Arena. With speeds exceeding 40 km/h and impossible lean angles it’s about races a direct elimination where athletes race simultaneously on a track 111.12 meters with equipment that guarantees their safety.

How the Short Track works: the rules

Short track debuted as an official Olympic sport Albertville 1992 (France). The number of events has grown from the initial 4 to the current 9, with the latest addition of the mixed relay at Beijing 2022. At the Winter Olympics, athletes compete in the 500 m, 1,000 m, 1,500 m, 5,000 m, men’s relay, women’s relay and 2,000 m mixed team relay.

In this fast-paced sport, athletes compete on an ice rink 111.12 meters in rounds a direct eliminationwith group departures. We start from the heats which are followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final where the medals are awarded. The number of participants per heat varies with distance: five in the 500 m and 1000 m, e seven in the 1500 m. In the mixed relay (two women and two men), the race sequence involves alternating woman-woman-man-man, repeated twice and the changes do not take place through a “baton” that is passed but with a light push.

111.12 meter oval where the short track is contested. Credit: Iaznavi78, CC BY–SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



The short track is not like the 100 meter race, where everyone runs on their own “track”. The lanes don’t exist here overtaking is continuous. Precisely for this reason, however, lane changes are regulated and the rules in straightfor example, are different from those in curve. Being a contact and proximity sport, small contacts or pushes are tolerated, but actions that have a significant impact on the competition of other athletes can lead to sanctions by the referee who can assign penalties such as yellow and red cards.

The group starts, the high speed achieved and the sharp curves make this sport unpredictable and significantly increase the risk of falls and unexpected medals, like that of the Australian Steven Bradbury in the 1000 meters Salt Lake City 2002.

Short track speed and equipment

In short track races, skaters reach speed over 40 km/h and the difficulty lies in controlling and managing these rhythms in the curves of the ice oval. At that speed, the centrifugal force pushing outwards is very high and, to counteract it, athletes bend over until touch the ice with your handa bit like motorcyclists when they touch the asphalt with their knee to manage balance and inclination with a third point of support. This feature allows male and female athletes with a low center of gravity to excel in this discipline and are able to maintain balance more easily when cornering. For example, the South Korean naturalized Russian Viktor Ahnwhich he won six medals golden in the short track he is 1.72m tall, while ours Arianna Fontana she is 1.64 m tall.

Skaters lower their hand touching the ice to maintain balance when turning. Credit: Mil.ru, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



In short track, the equipment is specific to deal with sharp turns and close contact. Athletes have very stiff skates to ensure a better trajectory control with blades short, from 30 to 45 cm unlike the 40 – 55 cm for speed skating.

Short track skates. Credit: Exilexi, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Due to the high risk of falls, a helmet is mandatory in this discipline. The safety equipment is complemented by gloves to protect your hands from blades and technical glasses to always protect your eyes from blades and any “splinters” of ice, in addition to the classic ones aerodynamic suits.

Italy in the Short Track at Milano-Cortina 2026

There mixed relay wrote history in Milan-Cortina. Italy triumphed on home ice with Arianna Fontanawhich conquers the twelfth Olympic medal of his legendary career. The first to cross the finish line in a thrilling final were Fontana, Pietro Sighel, Thomas Nadalini and Elisa Confortola. A success that belongs to the entire group: the top step of the podium is also Luca Spechenhauser And Chiara Bettifundamental for the team’s qualification in the previous rounds (quarter and semi-finals).

Italy boasts a solid tradition in short track, which starts from Orazio Fagone (gold at Lillehammer ’94) e Roberto Sighelbut today the party is all for the team led by Arianna. The Italian athlete with the most medals ever at the Games (now at 12) honored the home edition in the best way, leading the group towards gold.