"It’s our fault": unveiled the release date of the film that closes the culpables trilogy

The Culpables trilogy (at least the original one, for the London remake it will be seen) turns to the end: the first video has also revealed the release date, after having already shown the official teaser trailer, is our fault?, The highly anticipated Spanish original film that will lead to the epic conclusion of the best-seller trilogy of the New York Times signed by Mercedes Ron.

The film follows the unprecedented success of its predecessors: is it my fault?, Who has achieved the top 10 in over 190 countries, and is it your fault?

What is our fault about?

Jenna and Lion’s wedding prepares the ground for the long -awaited Reunion between Noah and Nick, who takes place some time after their breakdown. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an apparently insurmountable wall between them. He, now heir to the entrepreneurial empire of his grandfather, and she, who has just started his career, refuse to rekindle the flame that is still alive within them. But now that their streets have crossed again, will love prove stronger than grudge?

Is the cast of our fault?

In our fault?, Nicole Wallace (Skam Spain, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (tomorrow is today – Mañana Es Hoy, Hit) bring their beloved characters back one last time, Noah and Nick. They close this unforgettable chapter of the Culpabiles saga together with the complete cast, which sees the return of Marta Hazas (when you least expect it – Días Mejores, small coincidences – Pequeñas Cincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Great Sky, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores Perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los Protagidos Adn, the heirs of the Earth – Los Herederos de la Tierra), Álex Béjar (elite, at the Hay Sitio Fund), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de Plata), Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, false profile), welcoming the new entry Fran Moccillo (the house paper) in the role of Simon.

Is it our fault? He was directed by Domingo González, who also returns as an author together with Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeeppsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia – Madness and death in Venice, 30 coins – thirty denarii, The bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producer.

When does it come out is our fault?

The film will be released on Thursday 16 October all over the world.

Is the teaser trailer of our fault?

In an unusual vertical video format, here is the first Italian teaser of the film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4cfl6g24x0