“It’s Simple, You Have to Pay”: The Crazy Amount Brands Spend to Appear in Netflix Shows

Have you ever noticed your favorite TV character wearing a stunning piece of jewelry or using a particular gadget and wondered if it’s mere coincidence or strategic placement? In the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, the titular character is often seen sporting chic outfits and accessories that make fashion enthusiasts swoon. One such accessory is a necklace from the brand La Brune & La Blonde, created by a designer from Corrèze. But how did it end up around Emily Cooper’s neck? The answer lies in the world of product placement—a marketing strategy that’s as effective as it is costly.

The High Cost of Visibility

“It’s very simple, you have to pay. The dream ends when the invoice arrives,” says Véronique Tournet, the founder of La Brune & La Blonde. She speaks from experience. Seeing her Confetti collection necklace—a rose gold piece adorned with four rubies and three sapphires—featured on a global platform was a dream come true. But that dream came with a price tag.

Brands often shell out significant sums to have their products showcased in popular shows and movies. The cost can vary widely depending on the show’s reach and popularity. For a global phenomenon like Emily in Paris, the investment can be substantial. Yet, many brands find the potential return on investment—measured in brand awareness and increased sales—to be worth the expense.

The Power of Product Placement

Product placement isn’t just about sneaking a brand into a scene; it’s about integrating it seamlessly into the storyline. When done right, it can boost a brand’s visibility exponentially. In the case of La Brune & La Blonde, their necklace didn’t just adorn a character; it became part of Emily’s fashionable persona, aligning perfectly with her stylish image.

“After the episode aired, we noticed a significant uptick in website visits and inquiries about the necklace,” Tournet shares. This kind of exposure is invaluable, especially for smaller brands looking to break into larger markets.

Behind the Scenes: How Brands Get Featured

Getting a product featured on a hit show involves strategic planning and negotiation. Brands typically work with placement agencies that have connections within the film and television industry. These agencies pitch products to costume designers and producers, highlighting how the items can enhance the characters or scenes.

It’s not just about paying to play; the product must also fit naturally within the show’s context. A luxury necklace makes sense for a character like Emily, who is known for her impeccable style. This synergy increases the likelihood that the product will be featured prominently rather than being lost in the background.

Is It Worth the Investment?

The million-dollar question for many brands is whether the cost of product placement pays off. According to marketing experts, when executed well, it can significantly boost brand recognition and drive sales. A study by the Journal of Advertising Research found that viewers are more likely to remember and have a favorable attitude toward brands they see in their favorite shows.

However, the benefits aren’t guaranteed. The success of product placement depends on various factors, including how prominently the product is featured and the audience’s reception of the show. For La Brune & La Blonde, the alignment with Emily’s character and the show’s popularity created a perfect storm of marketing success.

The Takeaway: Paying to Play in the Big Leagues

In today’s media landscape, where consumers are bombarded with advertisements, product placement offers a way for brands to connect with audiences more organically. But as Véronique Tournet aptly puts it, “The dream ends when the invoice arrives.” The costs can be steep, and not every brand has the budget to invest in such high-stakes marketing.

For those that do, the rewards can be significant. A single appearance in a hit series can propel a brand into the international spotlight, leading to increased sales and opportunities. It’s a gamble—one that requires weighing the potential return against the substantial investment.

As viewers, we might not always notice these strategic placements consciously, but they influence our perceptions and purchasing decisions more than we realize. So the next time you’re watching Emily in Paris or any other popular show, take a closer look at the products featured. Behind each one is a story of strategic marketing, hefty investments, and the hope that the spotlight will shine favorably upon them.