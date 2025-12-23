Japan reopens Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the largest nuclear power plant in the world, 15 years after Fukushima

The Kashiwazaki–Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, via Wikicommons



The Japan confirmed the reopening of the nuclear power plant Of Kashiwazaki-Kariwathe largest in the world, almost 15 years after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake in Fukushima – and the resulting tsunami – which led the authorities to stop it. According to what was reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK, the decision, approved by the parliament of the Niigata prefecture, involves putting reactor no. 6 is in operation by January 20th 2026. At that time, the plant will officially become the first nuclear power plant operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to resume operations after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant is located on the main island of Japan, Honshu, about 300 km from Tokyo: it is one of 54 reactors closed after the 2011 earthquakewhich caused the Fukushima disaster. Since then, Japan has restarted only 14 nuclear reactors that are still operational, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Because the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant had been closed

In reality, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant suffered several well before 2011, linked both to some technical difficulties but above all due to the numerous earthquakes that occurred in the area. In particular, in October 2004, Niigata Prefecture was hit by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake: despite the intensity of the earthquake, on that occasion the plant resisted very well, with only one reactor temporarily stopped following an aftershock that activated the emergency system.

In July 2007, however, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake with epicenter in Chūetsu caused several damage to the power plant, including a serious fire in one of the electrical generators and leaks of radioactive material, although extremely limited: at that moment, the plant was temporarily closed, so that it could undergo the necessary repairs.

The turning point was precisely in 2011, when the Fukushima disaster pushed the Japanese authorities to block 54 power plants across the country. Following the accident, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted a thorough inspection of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, confirming that the plant had not suffered any damage: in 2017, the Japanese Nuclear Regulatory Authority had declared reactors 6 and 7 safeensuring compliance with the strictest safety standards introduced after the Fukushima disaster.

Nonetheless, it took almost 15 years to obtain approval for its reopening, thanks to the safety concerns and the strong one popular opposition.

The characteristics of the largest nuclear power plant in the world

As anticipated, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant is the largest in the world: it rises above an area of ​​4.2 km2located between the cities of Kashiwazaki and Kariwa in Niigata Prefecture, on the coast of Sea of ​​Japan. In operation, the plant can generate 8,212 MW of power, supplying electricity to approximately 16 million homes (almost half of Italian homes, according to the most recent ISTAT data).

Overall, the power station is equipped with seven reactors: five reactors of 2to BWR type generation (Boiling Water Reactor), which produce 1,100 MW eachand two reactors of 3to generation ABWR (Advanced Boiling Water Reactor), which they produce 1,356 MW each, the first of its kind to be installed anywhere in the world.