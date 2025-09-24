Jesse Williams: "I would come back to make Grey’s anatomy without hesitation. Coast hotel? He taught me a lot"

Jesse Williams is the protagonist and producer of the new first video series “Hotel Coast”, an action thriller that brings together the thriller’s adrenaline with the irony of the comedy and is an Italian-American story shot in the fascinating setting of the Amalfi Coast. We met the actor, known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery in the Medical Drama “Grey’s Anatomy”, at the Première of the Serie A Rome.

Available from 24 September, this series also sees in the cast Italian actors loved by the public such as Pierpaolo Spollon and Maria Chiara Giannetta.

The interview with the Italian cast of Hotel Costiera

Coast hotel: the plot

“Hotel Coast” tells the story of Daniel De Luca, a former American marine of Italian origins who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, to work as fixer In one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, located on the spectacular coast of Positano. In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier.

Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.