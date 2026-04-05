Jon Hamm: "Being the sexiest man means nothing. Mad Men? There’s a moment I’ve never forgotten"

We all know him for playing the character of Don Draper in the phenomenon series “Mad Men”, thanks to which he won an Emmy and two Golden Globes, but Jon Hamm is ready to return to the small screen in the second season of the series “Your Friends & Neighbors”, on AppleTV from April 3.

“A season full of upheavals due to the entry into the cast of James Marsden, whose character will upset the protagonist’s life and this makes the series truly compelling,” the actor revealed to us in the preview.

Jon Hamm and the relationship with beauty

A true global sex symbol, Jon was proclaimed the sexiest man alive in 2007 and 2008.

Today, at 55, he told us what his relationship with beauty is: “Beauty is something ephemeral. Getting too fixated on how you appear can be dangerous. I think being truly beautiful is being comfortable in your own skin. I’m no longer in the physical shape of my 20s or 30s but I’m happy with the way I am, I feel comfortable with myself.”

My fondest memory of Mad Men

Mad Man” is the series that gave him global success. The best memory? The first days of filming.

“It was a year and a half before the series came out so we didn’t know how it would be received by the public but from day one we all had the impression that we were doing something magical, special. Don Draper is a dream role for any actor, he was part of most of my 30s and 40s, I always look back on those days with great fondness.”