JPMORGAN’s skyscraper at 270 Park Avenue will be the highest entirely electric in New York

With his 423 meters highthe project of the new skyscraper of the JPMORGAN CHASAndwith almost 70 floors, will be the new Bank’s headquarters and will host well 15,000 employees. This is a project that makes sustainability its strong point, in fact it wants to be the first skyscraper Fully electric in New Yorkzero emissions and powered to 100% from renewable energies. The signature is that of the London architecture and engineering study Foster + Partners. The strongest and most widespread criticism concerns the demolition of the previous Union Carbide Buildinga modernist building designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) in 1960.

The characteristics of the project and the structure of the skyscraper

The New project of the JPMorgan Chase skyscraper is a very ambitious project, which aims to redefine the concept of environment and work space in the reward area, especially as regards the world of world banks. The project will in fact replace the historic building, the famous Union Carbide Building, of the 60s, designed by Da Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The total height of the new skyscraper is of 423 meterswith a development in elevation of almost 70 floors, and space to allow 15,000 employees to work in conditions of total comfort. The overall space will amount to 232,000 square meters.

The project bears the signature of the London architectural and engineering design studio Foster + Partners, with support of the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (Pau) and developed by Tishman Speyer. This will be the Greater skyscraper of New York fully electric100% powered by completely renewable sources. Just think that, to build it, 97% of the “waste” deriving from the demolition of the old headquarters of the Bank JP Morgan will be employed.

Interesting now taking the structure of the new building. This will place entirely on a structure of beams arranged in a fanwith triangular inconsistents that allow the building to rise from the ground for 24 m. This engineering solution will allow a Less heavy impact of the building on the surrounding environment and on the entire isolated. The access atrium, about 24 mis open to Park and Madison Avenue and visually opens through the building, offering a public square with large green spaces. The facade consists of triple layer glass and bronze panels (or copper), with automatic sunscreen integrated in HVAC systems. A curiosity? An Italian company is taking care of these elements.

Rendering of the new JPMorganchase headquarters. Credit: Foster + Partners



Inside a canteen, Food Court with 19 restaurants will be scheduled, a beautiful panoramic congress center at the attic, physiotherapy services, spaces for mothers and babies, and places of prayer. The entire building will be equipped with smart technologies: sensors, ai and machine learning to maximize energy efficiency; water reuse systems to save over 40 % of water use.

Economic impact, costs and timing

Interesting now to analyze the economic impact of such an important project, especially for a client of co -style relevance, such as the JP Morgan bank. First of all, we can say that the project generated 8000 jobs. The value of the project was estimated around 3 billion dollarswith an economic impact for Ben’s city in New York 2.6 billion And 3.6 billion for the state. The completion of the works is foreseen for the End of summer 2025and already starting from August, the transfer of the bank staff to the new headquarters is expected.

Criticism to the project

Like any mega project that is self -respecting, this was not free from criticism. We have already said that among the main criticisms there is certainly that relating to the loss, following the demolition to make room for the new headquarters of the JP Morgan, of a large skyscraper, considered a fundamental element of the architectural heritage of the city of New York, namely theUnion Carbide Buildinga modernist building designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) in 1960. Many critics, architects and supporters of conservation argued that the building was a significant example of post -war architecture and would have deserved to be protected as landmark.

Rendering new headquarters JPMorgan Chase



One of the major problems, however, concerned the demolition itself which generated a significant amount of incorporated carbon emissions (EMBODED CARON), which are not considered in the calculation of the “net zero operational emissions” of the new building. Some experts claim that it would have been more sustainable to renovate and reuse the existing building rather than make one from scratch.