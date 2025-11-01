Ken the Warrior’s father in Lucca, Panini’s proposals on newsstands

The legendary sensei Tetsuo Hara, author of Ken the Warrior, is among the great protagonists of Lucca Comics & Games 2025. And to celebrate the occasion, Panini Comics has released two exceptional editions of his comic masterpiece.

Special editions of Ken the Warrior

Ken the Warrior Deluxe Edition 1also available in the ‘Limited Edition’, is a large format hardback edition, with imitation leather cover and silver foil details, which collects the first two issues of the very recent Extreme Edition. A volume designed to immerse yourself in the legend of Kenshiro and the Divine School of Hokuto. The limited edition version is only available at the fair, at the Planet Manga stand in the Panini pavilion.

Cover of Ken the Warrior Deluxe Edition 1

To enrich the homage to Sensei, there is also the exclusive Lucca Comics & Games variant cover of the first volume of Ken the Warrior – Hokuto no Ken Extreme Editionwhich features on the cover “The Savior in the Arena”: the majestic oil canvas created by Tetsuo Hara as a tribute to Italy. The work, which combines the iconic power of Kenshiro with the sensitivity of classical painting, is the fulcrum of the exhibition dedicated to the author: ‘Like lightning from the sky’, the first monographic exhibition in the world on the art of Tetsuo Hara, hosted at the Church of Santa Annunziata dei Servi in ​​Lucca until Sunday 2 November. The variant is available exclusively at the Panini Pavilion, in a single copy per person, while stocks last.