Kennedy: the American version of "The Crown" on Netflix (with Michael Fassbender)

Netflix will tell the story of the Kennedys in a biopic series starring Michael Fassbender. Filming is currently underway in London. After the success of “The Crown”, the streaming platform decided to tell the story of what is considered the “American royal family” by focusing on the life, career and tragedies of the Kennedy family. But let’s find out something more about what seems to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated titles.

Kennedy, the series: what we can expect

The “Kennedy” series is created by Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) and directed by Thomas Vinterberg (Festen, The Hunt, Another Round). The famous screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Killers of the Flower Moon) is, however, involved in the project as executive producer.

The author of the Kennedy novel, “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956,” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Fredrik Logevall, is also involved in the production of the series.

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest thing we have to American mythology, halfway between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful – are the words of showrunner Sam Shaw -. I’m thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition.”

Kennedy, the series: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Michael Fassbender, who will play Joe Sr. Kennedy, the rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

Kennedy, the series: when it comes out on Netflix

The “Kennedy” series could be released on Netflix in 2027.