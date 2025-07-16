Kiev’s first ‘step’ in the EU: via Roaming for Ukrainians in Europe (and vice versa)

Ukraine has made another, small, the integration in the European Union is true. From January 1st of next year the country will be welcomed in the area Roam Like at homethe area that allows you to call and use the Internet throughout Europe with your smartphone without additional costs.

This means that, therefore, all Ukrainians will be able to use their SIM in the EU member countries and that, vice versa, Europeans will be able to use their own in Ukraine, without additional costs. The reform, proposed by the European Commission, was approved by the twenty -seven in the EU Council, announced Brussels

In addition, the current voluntary agreement between EU telecommunications operators and Ukrainians was successfully extended until 31 December 2025, with further commitments made by the operators and the opening to participation, adds the community executive in a note, explaining that this will ensure that European citizens and Ukrainians continue to enjoy communications at affordable prices until the Ukraine will actually enter the Roaming area. EU.