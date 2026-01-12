Kilauea returns to put on a show, new eruption in the night: lava fountains up to 6 meters high

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano. Credit: USGS



There was a new one eruption of the volcano Kilaueaat Hawaiiwhich began on the night of January 11, 2026: as reported by the USGS, the lava overflowed almost continuously from the north mouth of Halemaʻumaʻu, producing domed fountains who have reached the 6 meters in height.

This morning only minor splashes of lava were observed inside the northern vent, while i overflows from the southern mouth they continue to feed a lava flow which extends over 500 meters across the floor of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. At the moment, the rates of gas emission volcanic have decreased significantly, but remain in the range between 1,000 and 5,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) per day, as observed during previous eruptive pauses.

According to the forecasts of the USA Institute, the peak of this eruptive episode – during which lava fountains of hundreds of meters will be recorded – is expected by January 17th.

Kilauea volcano has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024primarily from the north and south vents of Halema’uma’u crater. The eruptive episodes, which generally last less than 12 hours, are interspersed with pauses that can last more than two weeks.

This episode, therefore, does not come as a surprise: Kilauea, located in a closed area of ​​the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, characterized by very frequent effusive eruptionswhich are also reflected in its “shield volcano” shape. Fortunately, in most cases these events have extremely limited, if any, destructive power.