Knives Out 3, the interview with the cast. Mila Kunis: "I’m not on social media, I live very well"

After a short two-week theatrical run, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery debuts on December 12 on Netflix, bringing viewers the third chapter of the crime saga created, written and directed by Rian Johnson.

In the new episode, detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) is grappling with a puzzle set in a small religious community. It all begins with the arrival of the young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor), sent to assist the charismatic and provocative Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). But soon, behind the tranquility of the village, tensions and secrets emerge which will lead to an inexplicable murder.

The cast, alongside Brolin and O’Connor, includes Glenn Close, as the devoted Martha Delacroix, and Mila Kunis, who plays police chief Geraldine Scott, forced to join forces with Blanc to unravel a mystery that seems to defy all logic.

We interviewed Mila Kunis and Glenn Close, protagonists of a story that mixes irony, tension and twists, confirming Rian Johnson’s unmistakable signature in reinventing contemporary crime fiction.