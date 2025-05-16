Know Your Car: Causes and Signs of a Cracked Engine Block

An engine block is one of the most important components in a car. It houses all the major components that make up the bottom end of a motor, including the cylinders, connecting rods, and the crankshaft. Engine blocks are made of aluminium alloy or cast iron and have the ability to transmit heat from the combustion processes to the internal cooling systems.

To extend the lifespan of this integral component, every car owner should know how to take care of it. Let’s take a closer look at the causes and signs of a cracked engine block and how you can fix it.

Causes of Engine Block Malfunctionality

Here are six common culprits of a cracked engine block:

Excess Heat: The main reason for a cracked engine block is excess heat. When the engine gets too hot, parts of it expand and contract unevenly. The added stress can cause cracks, especially in thinner areas like coolant passages.

Freeze Damage: If the engine coolant has insufficient anti-freeze, the water can expand and freeze, causing the block to crack. Improper coolant flow, primarily caused by water pump failure, can also cause engine block cracks.

Overheating: If your car is overheating even during a short ride, it can be a sign of engine block malfunctioning.

Poor Maintenance: If you’ve been putting off engine problems, such as failing to top off coolant levels or ignoring overheating warnings, there is a high chance your engine block will develop cracks.

Stress and Vibration: Repeated stress and vibration can weaken the engine block, causing it to break eventually. This can also lead to an uncomfortable ride.

Material Defects: Many car parts manufacturers develop engine blocks without taking into account proper regulations. Manufacturing flaws can decrease the lifespan of your car’s engine block. Moreover, a porous engine block can also quickly develop cracks.

Cracked Cylinder: After hundreds of thousands of miles, the smooth, machined walls of cylinders start to wear out. These cylinders can then affect the functioning of the engine block.

Common Signs of a Cracked Engine Block

A cracked engine block can cause a range of problems. Common signs include:

Visible cracks in the block

Poor engine performance

Engine leaks

Visible engine smoke

White smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe

Engine overheating

Discolored antifreeze

Frozen coolant in the car’s radiator

How to Get an Engine Block Fixed?

The most common way to get an engine block fixed is to take your car to a mechanic. However, there is a high chance you’ll have to pay a hefty mechanic bill. Moreover, failure of the crankshaft or connecting rods can increase the bill a notch up.

Many seasoned car owners prefer to replace the engine block with a spare one. Reputable spare car parts suppliers have a range of engine blocks specifically made for different car makes and models. Check their previous customer reviews. Make sure they’re offering OEM or original spare parts. After-market parts can damage the functioning of your car.