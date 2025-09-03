Labubu is not inspired by a demon: the truth about the conspiracy theory behind the pop mart phenomenon

According to some conspiracy theories, the line of puppets Labubu of the Chinese brand Pop mart they would be inspired by a Ancient Mesopotamian demon named Pazuzuthe legendary entity that takes possession of the young protagonist in the film The exorcist. These dietrological theories argue that the creator of the brand, Kasing Lung, would have drawn inspiration from Pazuzu to give life to his character, thus giving a mysterious and almost hidden dimension to the pupil of the puppets. In reality, net of some similarities, There is no link Between the Labubu puppets and the Dens Pazuzu.

Beyond this weird theory, it is clear that the Labubu have conquered the world, becoming a real mass phenomenon to the point to generate scams. Between compulsive purchases, exorbitant prices and long rows in front of the shops, the Chinese brand products have attracted the curiosity of sociologists, entrepreneurs, media and enthusiasts from all over the world. With the profits of the Chinese society that seems destined to grow by 400%it is clear that Labubu is leaving an indelible mark on the global commercial panorama.

The theory of the demonic toy

Starting from 2025, several content on social networks have triggered panic in the world of the web by reporting disturbing similarities between the Labubu doll and an ancient figure of the Summe, Assyrian and Babylonian mythology, Pazuzu.

This ancient Mesopotamian deityalmost 3000 years old, is the daughter of the wicked god Hanbi, Pazuzu is represented with canine face, sharp teeth, round and protruding eyes. Also known as “The Lord of the Winds”, Pazuzu was considered, at the same time, a bearer of disasters and the protector of the hearth and pregnant women. This divinity was often represented as a demon from body humanthe head animal (mainly that of a dog or lion) and other characteristics attributable to the appearance of birds of preyas hooked limbs and large feathered wings.

Compared to many other similar figures, Pazuzu has never enjoyed a great fame in mass culture (at least so far), but is certainly remembered by fans of horror films to be the entity that

Labubu puppets have no bonds with Pazuzu

The theory according to which Labubu would refer in some world to the ancient demon has been further fueled by the equally widespread theory on visions prophetic of the famous animated series The Simpsons. In one of the episodes, in fact, Homer acquires a statuette of Pazuzu who will take possession of the little Maggie, as a tribute/parody of the historic film of William Friedkin.

Although some similarities are undeniable, especially among the traits of the puppet face and those of the statuette of the American animated series, several experts immediately denied any correlation between the characteristics of LabuBu and those of the demonic figure of ancient Mesopotamia. The same creator of Labubu, Kasing Lung, admitted that he had taken inspiration from Folklore of Northern Europe countriesreferring to creatures such as elves and trolls, to which he had passionate himself during his stay in Europe.