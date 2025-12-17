Land of Sin: Netflix’s new Swedish thriller: plot and when it comes out

Nordic Noir strikes again with a dark and visceral story: “Land of Sin”, the international title of the Swedish series “Synden”, is one of Netflix’s new bets for the beginning of 2026: a short but intense crime drama, set in the countryside of southern Sweden, where family secrets never stay buried for long. Created, written and directed by Peter Grönlund, the series presents itself as a detective story that delves into the dynamics of power, guilt and moral legacy.

Land of Sin: the plot

It all begins with a shocking discovery: a teenager named Silas is found dead on an isolated farm on the Bjäre peninsula. The one dealing with the case is Dani, a brilliant but restless investigator, with an edgy character and a past that hides more than one gray area. She is joined by Malik, a young agent just out of the academy, methodical and idealistic, the exact opposite of his new partner. The investigation quickly takes them beyond the surface of the crime, dragging them into a family feud that has its roots in family ties full of silence, abuse and violence. In the community, the figure of the patriarch Elis dominates, a powerful and feared man, who imposes a precise deadline on Dani, that is, to find the culprit before the family decides to take justice into their own hands. To further complicate things, there is the personal bond between Dani and the victim, a detail that always makes the investigation dangerous.

The series marks a new step in Netflix’s strategy to strengthen its Scandinavian catalogue, focusing on authorial productions with a strong identity. Peter Grönlund, already appreciated for films such as “Goliat” and the “Björnstad” series, defined “Land of Sin” not as a crime story like the others, but a psychological journey into a fragile world, where shame, love and violence share the same heartbeat.

Land of Sin: the cast

The absolute protagonist is Krista Kosonen in the role of Dani, a character far from the stereotypes of the infallible investigator. Alongside her, Mohammed Nour Oklah plays Malik, whose inexperience must contemplate a world corrupted by unwritten rules. The role of patriarch Elis is entrusted to Peter Gantman, who embodies a disturbing authority. Also in the cast is Lisa Lindgren.

Land of Sin: when it comes out on Netflix

“Land of Sin” will be available globally on Netflix on January 2, 2026. All five episodes will be released simultaneously.

Land of Sin: an original clip

