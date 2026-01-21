Last day to send your name around the Moon with NASA’s Artemis II mission: how to participate

The personalized boarding pass created by NASA for the Artemis II mission. Credit: NASA



There NASA is preparing for bring back the man (and the first woman) near the Moon: the mission is scheduled to launch between 6 and 11 February 2026 Artemis IIduring which 4 astronauts they will orbit around our natural satellite for the first time since 1972.

But did you know that our names will be able to travel in space together with the crew? NASA, in fact, launched the initiative Send Your Name with Artemis IIwhich allows users to register online to obtain a personalized “boarding ticket”: before the official departure, all tickets will be loaded onto a SD cardwhich will fly inside the Orion capsulelaunched into space by the SLS rocket (Space Launch System).

But how does it work? Just connect to dedicated page of NASA, enter your first and last name and create a 4 to 7 digit PIN code.

To participate in the NASA initiative, simply enter your name and a PIN code. Credit: NASA



At that point, the system will automatically generate the personalized cardwhich can be kept as a souvenir, as shown by NASA’s X account. Attention! Today January 21st islast day to be able to participate in the initiative.

As of this writing, NASA has already received more 2.7 million names, who will accompany the astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

We at Geopop have also created our “digital ticket”: now all we have to do is follow the next phases of this historic space mission, starting from Kennedy Space Center of NASA in Florida.

Artemis II will last a total of 10 days: in the first two, the crew will perform initial checks of Orion’s systems, manually testing the spacecraft’s maneuverability. At that point, Orion’s service module will provide the necessary thrust for break free from Earth orbit and head towards the Moon. For the next 4 days, astronauts will orbit the far side of our satellite, reaching a distance of over 595,000 km from Earth, and then return with a ditching in thePacific Ocean.