Last is the new Vasco Rossi?

The comparison is there and feels: with the concert of next July 4th in Tor Vergata, Rome, last has already sold 250 thousand tickets in presale, exceeding the previous national record of Vasco Rossi, who with Modena Park, in 2017, had stopped at 235 thousand. Translated: Is the Roman singer -songwriter the new Blasco? Obviously their careers are not comparing, given that the last one started in 2013 while Rossi has been in circulation since the seventies – and has played for the first time in San Siro in 1990, continuing continuously to date, more unique than rare, but still clashing with a period in which the concerts in the stadiums were not so easy to organize primarily in terms of public authorizations. In the same way, last is not one of the many artists of today who fills (?) The stadiums “by chance”. In short, each comes from a different era. The point, if anything, is another: for ours, from the era, is the last one that was Vasco for his?

A similar relationship with fans

Here too – and then the premises end, I swear – there are those who could object that the Vasco era, in the end, is also this, since it collects incredible numbers (Modena Park is precisely from 2017), its unpublished on the radio are fine, has an ascendant on the new generations and the rest (and this, possibly, will be able to understand only in a few years). We then take the first San Siro di Rossi, 1990 in fact, or the 1998 Imola rally, in short, the events that consecrated it, and we consider those years, roughly the eighty and ninety, as his era.

The parallel with the last is there, all right, trivially because there is a similar dynamic in the relationship with the fans, which is then the one that guarantees to really fill the stadiums. And that is: the audience of both is almost like a tribe, loyalty, sometimes does not listen to other music outside that and in any case – and here is the strength – has signed a sort of blood pact with the artist, almost at the limits of fanaticism and in which it is reviewed. In short, the one on stage is (and was) one of them: in the case of the last, in fact, “the last” (from which The gathering of the last) that from the outskirts, strong of his dreams, takes everything, redeeming an entire people, in the case of Vasco the rocker representing the “generation of upheavals that no longer has saints or heroes”, to mention It is just usfrom 1981, who finds an idol in him, a “normal” man who becomes extraordinary. Both made themselves. But already here you can see the differences between the two.

Where does the obsession come from last?

But Vasco brought a new music, while last he is a conservative

In both, rhetoric – often abused also by the protagonists – is (or was) that of the “We against everyone”, a dynamic of encirclement that in the eighties meant the public condemnation that circulated for the boys of that time, the “toxic”, while lastly the speech of hatred with the press and the rest is worth. Parents: today Vasco gave up the moorings, the communicative game at the concerts is based more (and in a sincere way, eh) on “peace” and such speeches, while the “powerful” want war. But the point is another, however. That is, that Rossi, in his time, represented in all respects a novelty, first clears a certain rock in Italy and a dangerous image, for the canons of the time, of the rockstar overwhelmed and extravagant, making a real revolution and embodying the dreams of a generation, if not two. In this sense, to look for a parallel on the present day, it is more similar to a sphere Ebbasta, who has brought the trap here and remains a mysterious object for those who are forty years old, than last.

If Vasco’s music was, in fact, an impulse forward, last pulls the handbrake, it is by choice pure conservatism. The references are at least thirty years ago: Antonello Venditti and Renato Zero above all, at most Fabrizio Moro, who discovered it, but we are at the limit. And in fact to his concerts we meet anyone, there is a transversal audience. Even young, of course, it is a sign of the times even this. But also adults who do not meet again in current times. But that of Rossi, of the public, was more generational – if as a generation we mean people of an age group who mark a caesura with the past. Finally there is no Cesura with the past, indeed. If anything, with the present of Trap and Urban, and which, however, in the standings continue to dominate, demonstrating how its proposal is far from trendy. Not that hip hop is necessarily worse or better, of course. Except that Vasco built his kingdom thinking about the future: last, who remains a phenomenon in his, for now he did it only looking back.

