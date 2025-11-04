Last Swim, on RayPlay Ziba’s last day as a teenager: when it comes out in streaming

Adolescence and the meeting of cultures today. A cinematic debut that shone in the Generation 14plus section of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. RayPlay announces Last Swimthe first film of British director Sasha Nathwani. Here’s everything you need to know.

Last Swim, previews of the plot

Set in a sunny and vibrant London, reads the synopsis, Last Swim tells the last day of freedom of Ziba, a brilliant and sensitive Anglo-Iranian teenager, struggling with self-discovery and with a decision capable of changing her life forever. It’s the day of the final exam results, and Ziba, the only one of her group of friends to have obtained excellent grades, decides to celebrate by crossing the city together with Tara, Shea, Merf and Malcolm. Between a run in the parks, moments of lightness and a growing anticipation for a rare astronomical event, the young woman experiences her “last dive” into adolescence, while a secret stirs inside her that forces her to confront the fear of the future and the loss of control. Last Swim is an intense coming-of-age story, a film that combines the energy and fragility of youth with the universal pain of growing up in an uncertain world.

Last Swim, the cast

The cast features protagonist Deba Hekmat in the role of Ziba, supported by Narges Rashidi, Denzel Baidoo, Solly McLeod, Lydia Fleming, Jay Lycurgo And Michelle Greenidge.

Last Swim, the production

The photography is signed by Olan Collardy, the editing by Stephen Dunne, the sets by Julija Fricsone-Gavriss, the costumes by Natalie Caroline Wilkins, the original music by Federico Albanese and the sound by George Castle. The film is produced by Campbell Beaton, Bert Hamelinck, Nisha Mullea, Sorcha Shepherd, Helen Simmons and James Isilay for Caviar London and Pablo and Zeus, with presentation by Screencrib and the collaboration of executive producers Ruby Walden, Kelly Peck, Jess Ozeri, Max Fisher and Liam Johnson.

Last Swim, when it comes out in streaming

The film debuts on RaiPlay on November 15, 2025.