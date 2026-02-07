Laura Pausini, Andrea Pucci and Can Yaman: it will be the Festival of the touchy. Carlo Conti, why do you hate us?





Don’t comment on this Festival! Sanremo 2026 warms up the engines and so does the fandom of the artists, or rather, of the co-hosts who we will see taking turns on the Ariston stage between February 24th and 28th. The helmsman and artistic director Carlo Conti has begun to announce who will join him during the event. In addition to the almost harmless Achille Lauro and Lillo, the scary Triad is easy to say: Laura Pausini for all five evenings of the event, Can Yaman on the debut one, Andrea Pucci (with Lillo) on Thursday when the covers of the Bigs in the competition will compete. Big names in the race, thirty in total, rather weak on paper and so Carlo Conti must have faced the problem of increasing the hype around the Festival by calling alongside him in this new adventure characters who are much loved on social media, but honestly too much so.

On social media, nothing can be objected to, for example, regarding Laura Pausini. The same staff of ours recently responded piquedly to users who, on Instagram, addressed respectful criticisms to the singer for the tragic cover of ‘Due Vite’, Marco Mengoni. A ‘I don’t like it’ was enough to make the floodgates overflow: “No one asked for your opinion, are you writing it here to give her a displeasure?”. And so on, replying in an increasingly passive-aggressive way. And needlessly ferocious. The real problem here is that comments like this add fuel to the fire of an army that can’t wait to ‘defend’ Paura Lausini (pun intended, ed.) from any opinion that doesn’t paint her as a Goddess who has come to Earth.

The untouchable Laura Pausini

Various famous people can count, knowingly or not, on armies of Huns, ready to defend their social untouchability even in the face of the mildest criticism. One of these is certainly Laura Pausini. As he continues with the promotion of the covers album ‘Io Canto 2’, an ever-increasing number of users show that they do not like his versions of ‘ Quando Chiove ‘, Pino Daniele, not to mention the song that started the heated controversy: ‘La Mia Storia Tra le Dita’, Gianluca Grignani. Many, apparently, find that Pausini ‘screams’ the words of the text too much, emptying them of meaning and classifying himself in the age-old league of forced noise pollution. These are mere expressions of personal taste, thank goodness guaranteed by our democratic Constitution. And yet, this is not the case. As soon as someone dares not to be liked in the public social square, especially on A programmatic attitude which is, unfortunately, already a trend, even before the Festival gets underway. All this is worrying because Sanremo, and anyone who participates in it in any capacity, was created to be commented on, for better or for worse. There’s always the song that doesn’t convince, the hideous dress, the conductor’s stupidity and even these quirks make the event fun to follow because the whole of Italy gets excited and excited together. But this time, we risk the guillotine, together.

Can Yaman will spend days in the trenches

It will be much more difficult to enjoy Sanremo in peace, in fact wars, grenades will break out and anyone who has something to say, even in a joking tone, will spend terrible days in the trenches. Starting from the first evening with Can Yaman, the ‘Sandokan’ of the very successful Rai 1 drama of the same name will inaugurate the dances. Unfortunately, most of the people who follow and venerate him do not allow criticism towards their idol. He is beef (and here we all agree, ed.) but also impeccable, divine. Woe betide anyone who claims otherwise, mind you. Anyone who dares to express the slightest dissent is already being targeted by Italian, French and even Brazilian accounts ready to give them digital skin. Huge packs of Malaysian tigers are lurking, they want our blood. Because Yaman has a degree in Law, they say, he speaks four languages ​​fluently, they reiterate, it is not possible to find a flaw in him and whoever does is certainly a heretic, he must be silenced, his profile must be skipped. And they’ll make him blow it, there are many, many. Against the average Italians, stupid to the point of not understanding that the good Can, for the first time in history, will guarantee the Festival an international allure that the event has never enjoyed. Luckily, until last year, in fact, Rai broadcast the five evenings of Sanremo only in Molise.

Andrea Pucci is the latest evil name of Carlo Conti

If two clues don’t prove it, here’s the latest name pulled out of Carlo Conti’s evil hat: Andrea Pucci. On paper as a professional comedian, he has never failed to show resentment on social media against anyone who didn’t find him funny (a lot of people, ed.). There are countless unpopular spectators that he has ridiculed by posting photos or tweets on his Instagram stories and thus feeding them to his million followers who, promptly, can’t wait to ‘avenge’ him by arming themselves and leaving to make the sacrificial victim of the moment have a terrible week. Pucci, among other things, is divisive, to put it mildly, also for other contents that he loves to post on social media: tsunamis of body shaming, winks at anti-vaxers (especially in the Covid era) and homophobic ‘jokes’ that too often even forget the background. As well as the joke. But nothing can be said to him, otherwise he will unleash his army against the dissidents.

Carlo Conti, why do you hate us?

In light of such splendid scenery, just one question: Carlo Conti, why do you hate us? Sanremo is for everyone, even for those who don’t follow it, Holy Week, the only period of time per year in which we manage to feel truly patriotic. During the five evenings, the whole of Italy stops to come together, even to comment, on songs, co-hosts and co-hosts, inevitable cues and missteps that, many times, enter the history of television, for better or for worse. With the Triad brought onto the field, and above all with the warmongering and intransigent following that they bring with them, the significant risk is to ruin the entertainment for any spectator of good or average will. Will we have to organize underground gatherings where, as if we were carbonari, we will laugh at the Festival without being heard? Never! You look at Sanremo when it’s good but above all when it’s bad: to look at it, as you do with a friend you’ve always loved dearly, it’s a sacred constitutional right of all of us. And giving it up would be equivalent to losing a huge portion of the fun we deserve, at least once a year. It is not acceptable, not even conceivable. We don’t do negotiations here, Mr. Falsissimo would say.

The (bad) thought, in conclusion, can only be one and only one: Carlo Conti, having to set up the most important event on our television while counting on a frankly subdued roster of big names, may have thought of staking everything, if not on music, then on controversy. So that the Festival is at the top of social trends and that the various dramas that will explode fifty-four times per evening end up benefiting Auditel and broadcasting in general, including on social media. The host has already seen it happen during the last edition of ‘Tale e Quale Show’, hiring the former gieffina Antonella Fiordelisi. Revered by a fandom of obsessed, obsessive lovers of the smell of napalm morning, afternoon, evening, and night, these Huns have made X a perennial battleground. Although the girl did not have the vocal cords of a nightingale, no one could afford to point it out, except for cruel and endless online retaliations. By intercepting this, the juror Alessia Marcuzzi had thus found a role at the talent table, defending Fiordelisi with all her might, even when it was truly impossible (VIDEO), and launching, by way of proclamations, absurd barbs: “You criticize her only because she is beautiful and then, as women, any negative comment can only arise from the envy you feel for her”. Meanwhile, on social media, pointing out the flaws in this was a mortal sin, liable to be sued and perhaps even jailed, every minute of every episode.

We don’t deserve a Sanremo like this. Yet, on paper, that’s exactly what we will have. Long live Carlo Conti?