Laura Pausini: the queen of everywhere who doesn't know when to stop

Culture

Laura Pausini: the queen of everywhere who doesn’t know when to stop

Laura Pausini: the queen of everywhere who doesn’t know when to stop

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Laura Pausini: the queen of everywhere who doesn’t know when to stop
Tim down throughout Italy today 23 January, problems with fixed and mobile internet: what’s happening
Seven films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (January 23-25)