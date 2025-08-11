Lava flow on Etna, a new effusive mouth opens at 3000 meters: what happened

New lava casting of Etna. The image shows the situation of the volcano at 07:06 on 11 August. Credit: ingv



THE‘Etna Back to be heard with one new lava casting about 3000 meters and the opening of a effusive mouth On the southern side of the new mouth. According to what is reported byEtneo Observatory of the Ingv, the eruption of volcano It started yesterday morning, Sunday 10 August, with the casting, long 33 meterswhich has escaped from an eruptive fracture to 3100 meters. The casting has traveled 125 meters in a south-west direction.

In particular, the South east crater It was affected by an explosive activity, with launching lava lava that have fallen within the Crateric edge. From the seismic point of view, however, the volcanic tremor remained at the average level, with the sources of the tremor that were located at 2900 meters above sea level, among the craters Chasm and the North east crater.

However, the new lava flow has not produced ash emissions: nevertheless, the Etneo Observatory issued a‘orange alert for the aviation (The so -called Vona, Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) of orange code, which reports an ongoing eruption with limited risks and a reduced or absent emission of ashes. Catania airport, however, has remained fully operational.

The last eruption of Etna dates back to June 2, when an intense Strombolian volcanic activity from the South-East crater had caused the collapse of part of the South-East crater and an eruptive cloud several kilometers high.