Lava fountains 365 meters high on the Kilauea volcano: eruption ended but attention to Hawaii remains high

The July 9th The Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, gave birth to a new erupting episode 9 hours long and characterized by flows And lava fountains with a maximum height of 365 meters. The eruption came to life from Halemaʻumaʻu crater And currently, despite being finished, there is still a bass of level of dejugation, Of soil lifting and of Seismic tremor. This suggests that the erupting activity could close in close take up again And for this reason the volcano is in a state of observation: as reported by usgs herself, this alert level applies when the volcano shows anintense or growing activity with an increase in eruption potential, with uncertain timing, or when The eruption is in progress but presents limited risks. For the same reason also the alert relating toaviation is a orange level. Below is a video of the last Lava fountains published on X by theUnited States Geological Survey:

THE’eruptive activity just ended, he concentrated only in more northern crater: The one in the south was not reactive and, on the contrary, it seems to be buried by the material eruded by the north crater. There lava produced, as usually happens for this type of shield volcano, is characterized by one low viscosity which allows her to flow in a non -turbulent way along the sides of the volcano. As for gaseous emissions, these are mainly composed of water vapor (H 2 OR), carbon dioxide (Co 2 ) And sulfur dioxide (I know 2 ). The latter is potentially most dangerous for human health. In fact, a reaction with the gases present in the atmosphere can form Vulcanic smog And this, in turn, can cause respiratory problems if present in high concentrations. Precisely for this reason the areas of the National Park at risk at risk have been promptly closed by the authorities.

In addition to this risk, the authorities also report that relating to the relapse of debris and so -called hair of pele. According to local tradition, Pele It would be the goddess associated with the fire and these “hair” would be nothing but very thin basaltic glass filaments which, transported by the wind, could cause irritation if in contact with eyes or skin.