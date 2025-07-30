"Leanne"on Netflix there is a new comedy on how to find yourself after a betrayal

Imagine that your husband cheats on you after 33 years of marriage with a younger girl. How do you start from here? How do you start again, suddenly, after a life of the couple? How do you reborn from your ashes? Try to reveal it “Leanne”, the new Netflix comedy which lightly tackles the delicate theme of finding yourself and trust in others after a betrayal to start from scratch with a new life away from the shadows of the past.

The protagonist is the American American stand-up Leanne Morgan who worked on the creation of the series together with Susan McMartin and Chuck Lorre and executive production with Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel.

Leanne: the plot

Leanne’s life is turned upside down when the husband she has been married for 33 years suddenly leaves her for another woman. Supported by the family, including the inseparable sister Carol, Leanne learns to accept chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This moving comedy shows that it is never too late to rewrite your story.

Leanne: who is in the cast

The series is played by Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, Ryan Stiles, Celia Weston and Blake Clark.

Leanne: when it comes out on Netflix

Leanne debuts on Netflix on July 31, 2025 with 16 episodes.

Leanne: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhffxu8-q7g