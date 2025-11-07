Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, the new animated series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

Culture

Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, the new animated series on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

Superheroes against social media. Disney+ announces Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Likethe two-part animated series directed by Ken Cunningham and written by Eugene Son and Henry Gilroy. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast and the release date on the streaming platform.

Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, the trailer

Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, previews on the plot

Hawkeye and the Avengers saved the world by making it seem like child’s play, the synopsis reads, but now they must face the craziest threat of all: social media. A new team must be recruited to help our heroes stop an influencer bent on destroying the world.

Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, the cast and the production

With the voices, in the original version, of Troy Baker (“Hawkeye”), Alia Shawkat (“Meryet”), James Mathis III (“Black Panther”), Mick Wingert (“Iron Man”), Roger Craig Smith (“Steve Rogers”), Laura Bailey (“Black Widow”) and Jason Alexander (“Magneto”), the series Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like is directed by Ken Cunningham, written by Eugene Son & Henry Gilroy, and with Jason Cosler, Harrison Wilcox, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Son and Gilroy as executive producers.

Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like, when it comes out

The two-part animated series Lego Marvel Avengers Adventures Catch Like debuts on Disney+ on November 14, 2025.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
If I had never seen the sun is the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out
Why we say “good luck” and answer “crepi”: origin and meaning of the expression
Are we really happier when we are younger? What the study tells us about global well-being