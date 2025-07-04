LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the plot and when it comes out on Disney+

Star Wars never ends. Disney+ announces LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Pastthe animated sequel series of Rebuild the Galaxy set in the distant galaxy of Lego. Here is everything you need to know about the series of animation directed by Chris Buckley.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the advances on the plot

The series, which carries on the story that began in 2024 with Rebuild the Galaxy, tells of a new threat stands in the galaxy, so Mr. Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers for the construction of the strength and Sith demolition to stop it. Together with Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala and Servant, they will travel in the most remote corners in the history of LEGO Star Wars, discovering pieces of all previous galaxies. In the series there will also be Solitus, a fallen Jedi who tried to access the strength knot, a secret kingdom full of abandoned pieces of the past.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the cast of voices

In the original version they return to give voice to the characters Gaten Matarazzo (Mr. Greebling), Tony Revolori (Darth Dev), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (servant), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), ​​with a special cameo by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). The series also sees Dan Stevens in the role of Solitus, Ashley Eckstein in that of Lego Brickheadz Ahsoka Tano and Ben Schwartz in that of Jaxxon.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, production

The Lucasfilm and LEGO series, produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons, is written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who are also the Executive Producer, and is directed by Chris Buckley. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler and Keith Malone are the Executive Producer. Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois are the producers.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the poster

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, the release date

The series, consisting of four episodes, Lucasfilm and Lego debuts on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.