Letters from the past: there is a new Turkish series arriving on Netflix (with an Amara -land actress)

Lovers of the Turkish series know that a new dramatic story Made in Turkey is about to arrive on Netflix with a cast that includes well -known faces of some of the most loved soaps by the Italian public as a bitter land. It is titled “letters from the past” and is a original Turkish series that tells the story of some letters written by a group of students twenty years ago that re -emerge and have the power to change the lives of those who wrote them when they were young, carefree and still dreamed of big. But let’s try to better understand what we have to expect from this series and when we find it on Netflix.

Letters from the past: the plot

In 2003 Fatma Ayar, a teacher of a private high school, assigned the students of his literature club the task of writing to himself in the field of the “letters from the past” campaign of PTT. These letters, destined to be delivered in 2023, are uncovered by chance by his daughter Elif. While forgotten writings re -emerge and have an impact on the lives of the original recipients, Elif also faces a truth that will drastically change his life.

Letters from the past: the cast

In the cast of the Turkish series there are Gökçe Bahadır, Onur Tuna (Dr. Alì), Selin Yeninci (known in Italy for playing the character of Saniye Taşkın in the soap land amara) and Erdem şenocak.

Letters from the past: when it comes out on Netflix

Letters from the past arrives on Netflix on 23 July 2025.

Letters from the past: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lkt8gexlnu

