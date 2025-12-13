Live albums are back, but they have (almost) nothing left to tell us

Culture

Live albums are back, but they have (almost) nothing left to tell us

Live albums are back, but they have (almost) nothing left to tell us

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Live albums are back, but they have (almost) nothing left to tell us
Mac users in danger, a cyber attack uses ChatGPT to spread AMOS malware
What does “chapeau” mean and when is the expression used?