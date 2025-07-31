"Long Story Short"the wait for the new series from the creator of Bojack Horseman is growing: when it comes out

A new animated series is about to arrive on Netflix, “Long Story Short”. But this is not an ordinary series because the mind behind this new title of the streaming platform is the same one that created one of the most brilliant animated series in the history of the small screen: “Bojack Horseman”.

Well yes, Netflix returns to collaborate with Raphael Bob -Waksberg for the branching of a new cardboard ready to conquer everyone with a simple – but not too much – family story where the growth of three brothers is told from childhood to adulthood.

But let’s try to discover something more on “Long Story Short”.

Long Story Short: the plot

Over the years we follow the Schwooper brothers from childhood to adulthood and vice versa, retracing triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises.

The best Netflix series of 2025

Long Story Short: when it comes out on Netflix

The Long Story Short series debuts on Netflix on August 22, 2025.

The best animated series for Netflix adults

Long Story Short: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwox2cyysgiundefined

Long Story Short: the first images