Long weekends and holidays in 2026: how to take 31 days of vacation by taking only 8 days of vacation

If you are planning on doing some travelling, 2026 will definitely be a favorable year, as it will be full of bridges: by taking only 8 days of holiday, in fact, you can reach a total of 31 days.

It starts with New Year and Epiphany: if the 1st and 6th are usually considered holidays due to company closure. But there is an extra gem to consider: by taking February 2nd and 5th, those who don’t work on Saturday can have 6 consecutive days of vacation (from 1st to 6th, therefore six consecutive days).

For the next long weekend we have to wait for April, with the holidays Easter and Easter Monday which will fall on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th April. By adding Friday 3rd and – for those who work on Saturday – April 4th, you can reach a total of four days of holiday. On April 25, however, Liberation Day, will fall on a Saturday, to the delight of those who usually work on weekends (the same will apply to Ferragosto).

Then we arrive in May: the May 1st it’s a Friday, so you can stick to the following weekend, for a three-day long weekend.

The most interesting bridge, however, is undoubtedly that of Republic Day: with just one day of holiday, in fact, you get four continuous days (30, 31 May, 1 and 2 June).

There are also no long weekend holidays, given that All Saints’ Day falls on Sunday. The last long weekends of the year, so they are in December: given that the Feast of the Immaculate Conception falls on a Tuesday, taking Monday off as well, counting the weekend you can get to four consecutive long days.

Christmas, however, falls on a Friday, creating a three-day bridge. Finally, we move towards New Year’s: taking Thursday 31st December as a day off, you would get four days off (from Thursday 31st December to Sunday 3rd).

Dates to keep in mind:

New Year’s Eve 2026: January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

Epiphany: January 6 (Tuesday)

Easter and Easter Monday: 5 and 6 April (Sunday and Monday)

Liberation Day: 25 April (Saturday)

Labor Day: May 1st (Friday)

Republic Day: 2 June (Tuesday)

Ferragosto: 15 August (Saturday)

All Saints’ Day: November 1st (Sunday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception: 8 December (Tuesday)

Christmas and Boxing Day: 25 and 26 December (Friday and Saturday)

New Year’s Eve 2027: January 1, 2027 (Friday)

