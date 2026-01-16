Love Me Love Me, release date of the Prime Video film revealed

Prime Video has revealed the official release date of Love Me Love Me. We told you about it for the first time in July 2024, when Prime Video’s future Italian productions were presented. And, after the first previews of the protagonists, the complete cast of the new Italian Original film (but shot in English) Love Me Love Me had been revealed, based on the first novel of the “Love Me, Love Me” tetralogy by Stefania S., a phenomenon that exploded thanks to social media, with over 23 million readings on the social reading platform Wattpad and infinite reviews on TikTok, and now published by Sperling & Kupfer. Then the first official teaser trailer of the film was released, and now the day on which the film will be available on Prime Video has been announced.

So here are the previews on the plot, cast and release date of this film which belongs to the so-called young adult romance genre, i.e. romantic stories between young adults. And at the end also the poster, the teaser trailer and the photos of the protagonists.

What Love Me, Love Me is about

June moves to Italy for a new start after her brother’s death. At her new elite school, she is attracted to James, a dangerous bully involved in underground MMA fights, but begins dating his best friend, Will, the perfect model student. However, appearances are deceiving and June soon discovers that no one in her school is as they seem, everyone is hiding a secret. As tensions rise and hidden truths come to light, June must decide who her heart truly belongs to.

The complete cast of Love Me Love Me: new entry from Maxton Hall

The film stars Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci (Scooter). Together with the protagonists, Andrea Guo, Michelangelo Vizzini, Madior Fall and Vanessa Donghi will also star.

Love Me, Love Me – Magnetic Hearts is directed by Roger Kumble (director of the legendary film Cruel Intentions, not the not very successful TV series of the same name), written by Veronica Galli and Serena Tateo, co-produced by Lotus Production – a Leone Film Group company – and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

In addition to the three protagonists, Prime Video had previously officially announced that the cast of Love Me Love Me will include Andrea Guo, the young Austrian actress who we knew on Prime as Lin in Maxton Hall. Here is the announcement from Guo herself, who reveals that she will be Amelia Hood in Love Me, Love Me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Italia (@primevideoit)

When Love Me, Love Me comes out

The film will be released on Prime Video on Friday 13 February 2026.

The films, TV series and shows arriving in 2026 on Prime Video

The teaser trailer for Love Me, Love Me

The Love Me Love Me poster

The protagonists of Love Me Love Me: Mia Jenkins, Luca Melucci and Pepe Barroso Silva