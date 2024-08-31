‘Lubrano’, by Paolo Allegrezza

The new “extravaganti” series dedicated to personalities who cannot be labeled in the rigid categories of cultural production, opens with the reconstruction of the decades-long work of Carmine Lubrano in the field of linear, sound, visual, performative poetry. A work that fits into the avant-garde and proclaims its allergy to intimate confessions, lyrical abandonments, nostalgia. Lubrano starts from living matter, in the manner of his beloved Baroque, to manipulate it, subject it to demystifying parody and from there develop synaesthetic flows. But do not think of gloom and, even less, of melancholy, these are verses in which desire and the pleasure of poiesis reign supreme. Letting yourself be involved in this verbose wave as an antidote to the forces of denial, to sad passions, is the challenge of this book.

Paolo Allegrezza is interested in artistic and literary production as immersed in a habitat, expression of a network of material relations that obscure identities to present themselves as a collective voice. Reconstructing the paths, enhancing the connections between the works, updating the cartographies with the awareness that working and enjoying creative languages ​​coincides with life, lived at the highest possible level.

Lubrano

Paul Joy

Our Life Editions

ISBN:

9798335346498

Page 110 – €12.00