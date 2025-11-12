Luca Argentero at Call My Agent 3: the clip in absolute preview only on Today

“Luca Argentero wants to leave the world of acting to dedicate more time to his private life”. Here comes a revelation that none of the actor’s fans would ever want to hear and we at Today are showing it to you in an absolute preview in a super exclusive clip. But is it really like that?

Don’t worry, we are on the set of “Call My Agent 3”, the Sky series where Luca Argentero is one of the most anticipated guest stars. So no fear, we will continue to see the face of the “Doc” actor on the small screen even if, Argentero revealed to us that, although the series “exasperates” this thought of moving away from the screens, in reality, the idea of ​​slowing down the pace and dedicating more time to his family is not all fiction.

“Moving away from the scene? In “Call My Agent” it’s an extreme but true idea – Luca Argentero told us at Today, during the premiere of Call My Agent 3 in Rome -. I’m lucky enough to do the best job in the world, I simply have, perhaps because I have very young children, the desire to slow down the pace a little which is crazy but it’s a great fortune because doing this job continuously is a privilege but I need a few small breaks.”

Call My Agent 3: when it comes out on Sky

The third season of “Call My Agent” arrives on Sky and NOW on 14 November 2025.

