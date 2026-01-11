Luisa Ranieri with an open heart to PopCorner: between Sorrentino’s sets, life with Luca and the relationship with social media

You’re watching Pop Corner Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

In this new episode of PopCorner we had the pleasure of hosting Luisa Ranierione of the most talented and loved actresses of Italian cinema. From icon of elegance to interpreter of visceral roles, Luisa told us behind the scenes of her profession, her relationship with her husband Luca Zingaretti and his vision on cinema and life in an intimate story full of surprises.

It seems incredible, but Luisa Ranieri didn’t dream of being an actress at all, but rather wanted to become magistrate. Acting came about purely by chance when she decided to accompany a friend to a theater therapy course, thinking that it could also help her to cure her shyness. Even today, in fact, she confesses to being a shy woman who plays the part of an open and extroverted woman, demonstrating how life sometimes takes us down central roads that we thought were only side streets.

We then explored his working method, discovering an almost scholastic but extremely effective approach. Luisa reads the script several times and writes summaries to focus on the emotional blocks and the character’s journey. On set he uses “keywords” specifications that she needs to unlock the energy and her instrument-bodyjust like a musician goes over the chords before playing. Also the cried on commandhe revealed to us, it is not a magic trick but a “trained muscle”, the result of the ability to remove the daily mask and remain “with an open heart“.

Luisa remembers the role of with enormous affection Patricia in It was the hand of God Of Paolo Sorrentinoa character who felt like a perfect fit from the first reading. The chat also moved on privacy and what it means to live with another actor like Luca Zingaretti. The advantages are obvious, since there is a total understanding of the crazy pace, travel and tiredness typical of the job. However, the downside is that you end up share too muchoften bringing professional discussions even within the home, despite trying to impose limits to separate life and work.x

Luisa also spoke to us passionately about her next project, the series The Principalout January 12 and set in Caivano (Naples). The idea was born in 2019 after seeing a documentary that devastated her emotionally, pushing her to want to talk about the loneliness of teachers in the suburbs and their daily struggle to give children a future through education. In closing, the actress shared an important reflection on technology: You have self-imposed a limit of one hour per day for using your socialrealizing that endless scrolling creates a drug-like addiction and takes precious time away from real life and reading.