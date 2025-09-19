Lusail City is a city of the future completely smart for the Qatar Vision 2030 project

The city of Lusail It is located a few kilometers from the frenetic and chaotic city of Doha, in Qatar, And to date it represents one of the most ambitious projects of the program Qatar Vision 2030. This urban agglomeration can be defined, not wrongly, as one of the flagships of the entire program – even if its construction has not yet come to an end. Lusail City It rises on an area of 38 km squares, and was conceived to give space to 450,000 peoplethe Smart City is characterized by a cutting -edge infrastructure system, with an integrated transport network. Inside the city transport network there is a tram, aquatic taxi, cycle paths and completely pedestrian streets.

The characteristics of Lusail City in Qatar and the most interesting areas

Lusail Citydesigned to host 450,000 people on an area of ​​38 km², is a city divided from an internal organizational point of view into a series of areas responsible for some particular functions. We have a first area, which takes the name of Luisail Marina Promenade, A luxurious and characteristic walk on the sea. On the route there are fountains that dance in time of music and the walk allows the most curious to look at the luxury yachts present in the port.

We then have Place Vendôme which, finding inspiration from the point of view of design, in the famous Rue de la paix in Paris, It offers interesting opportunities for tourists who love luxury, with shops and restaurants. At the Maha Island Instead, it is an entire island dedicated exclusively to fun, with luxury entertainment places: inside it is located the Lusail Winter Wonderland.

Urban green is instead that of Crescent Park, A large park that offers various sports facilities, and play areas for the little ones.

Le Luisail Towers

Among the most significant structures, in engineering and architectural terms, there are certainly Luisail Towers. The project, which bears the signature of the London architecture studio Foster + Partnersconsists of 4 towers, 2 of which 315 meters high and the other two 215 meters. The highest towers count 70 floors, the more “low” ones, they count 50.

Lusail Towers

Source: of AFL Architects on Vimeo.com – Screen Capture of “Lusail Stadium” (Releasd Under the CC by 3.0 License) On Vimeo.com @ 2: 42vimeo: 314025543 (View Archived Source), Cc by 3.0.



The particular design of these structural complexes has been conceived in order to resist the torrid climate of Qatar. The Design “a gill” In fact, it allows you to dissipate the heat inside the building, and the use of materials such as steel, allow to insure the rooms with respect to the outside. For the realization of the entire project, they were used well 24,000 tons of steel.

Luisail Stadium

Also in this case, we are faced with one of the maximum architectural expressions of the London study Foster + Partners, and, at this stage, the match of the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina was held.

During the carrying out of the World Football Tournament, this sports facility came to host up to 80,000 spectators. In order to wink at sustainability that, we know, is one of the values ​​that inspire the Qatar Vision 2030 project, the number of places, after the World Cup, has been reduced to 40,000. What advanced, in terms of materials, has been reused to build a series of minor structures in the city complex.

Lusail Stadium

Source: Foster + Partners



The classic lanterns, typical of Arab craftsmanship, which take the name of “Fanar”and the art of weaving, represented the reasons for the greatest inspiration for architects and designers. The “network” structure outside the stadium allows to reduce the need for use of air conditioning inside. The stadium received an “five -star” evaluation from Global Sustainability Assessment System. This result was obtained thanks to a cooling system that uses solar energy, contributing to the maintenance of a comfortable temperature even in extreme climatic conditions and reducing the carbon footprint of the structure.

The infrastructure system of the city of the future in Qatar

One of the most efficient elements of this city is certainly the infrastructure system. In fact, we have a series of important infrastructures, for the most part used in the transport sector. We have first of all the Lusail Tram (LRT), A long tramway network 25 kmwhich includes 4 lines and 25 stations. Powered with technology APS, This tramway infrastructure is entirely without air cables and is 100% sustainable, therefore fueled entirely with electricity deriving from renewable sources only. Then we have a whole network of clicopedonal slopes, with a total length of about 38 km.