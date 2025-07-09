Madea – Bahamas wedding, all about Tyler Perry’s new comedy movie on Netflix

Tyler Perry returns to play the role of the irreverent matriarch Mabel “Madea” Simmons on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of his cinematographic universe: the film is “Madea – Wedding at the Bahamas” (in original “Madea’s Destination Wedding”), written, directed and produced by Perry himself. These are even the thirteenth film of the franchise and the second made for Netflix, after “Madea – Il Return” (2022). Set between postcard beaches and with the usual family skirmishes with light -hearted tones, the film is part of the projects that confirm the lasting link between the director and the streaming platform.

Madea – Bahamas wedding: the plot

It all begins when Brian and his ex -wife Debrah receive news that leaves them speechless: their daughter Tiffany has decided to marry a rapper known on a yacht, and the wedding is expected in just two weeks, in the Bahamas. A perfect opportunity for Madea and the whole family to start away and upset the heavenly atmosphere of the island with their overwhelming energy. But between misunderstandings, generational clashes and unexpected moments of tenderness, the journey turns to a holiday full of surprises soon. As always Madea never misses an opportunity to have his say, challenge the conventions and put everyone in front of uncomfortable (but perhaps necessary) truths.

The “Madea – Bahamas wedding” feature film celebrates twenty years from the character’s cinematographic debut, which took place in 2005 with “loves and shootings” (in original “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”. Although Perry had announced that she wanted to archive the character with “a family funeral for Madea” in 2019, the success of the saga and the desire to offer it genuine laughter to the public Convinced to return other times to wear the wig and the dress of matriarch; and, thanks also to the Netflix platform, to make a more famous character more famous at home. comedy.

Madea – Bahamas wedding: the cast

The Netflix film entitled “Madea – Bahamas wedding” is played by (actor and role):

Tyler Perry (Madea)

Cassi Davis (Aunt Bam)

David Mann (Mr. Brown)

Tamela J. Mann (Cora)

Taja V. Simpson (Debrah)

Diamond White (Tiffany)

Jermaine Harris (BJ)

Xavier Smalls (Zavier)

Walnette Carrington (Kaja)

Brandon Sutton (Dennis)

Rocky Myers (Fred)

Madea – Bahamas wedding: when it comes out on Netflix

The new written comedy, directed and interpreted by Tyler Perry comes out, all over the world, on Friday 11 July 2025.

Madea – Bahamas wedding: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftgta_zgx64