Malice: trailer, plot, cast and release date of the thriller series with David Duchovny

After Wrong Sisters, The Girlfriend and Lazarus, a new promising thriller series (or miniseries?) arrives on Prime Video entitled Malice, Italian subtitle Keep your enemies close (nothing to do, if you’re wondering, with the famous film Malice – Suspicion with Nicole Kidman), whose protagonists are the British Jack Whitehall (Good Omens, Afterparty) and the American David Duchovny, the unforgettable Fox Mulder of X-Files, as well as star, several years later, of a gem like Californication. Here is all the information on the cast, plot and release date of Malice – Keep your enemies close, and at the bottom the official trailer in Italian.

The cast and plot of Malice

Jack Whitehall is the charming Adam Healey, who manages to infiltrate the brash and rich Tanner family with the role of babysitter, with the aim of destroying it.

Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller filled with dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal revolves around one question: why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much?

David Duchovny is Jamie Tanner, Carice van Houten (Temple, Domino) plays Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife, while Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children.

Also starring are Christine Adams (Hijack: Seven Hours at Altitude) in the role of Jules, Nat’s best friend, Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Jules’ husband, Damien, and the new promises Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan in the role of Jules and Damien’s daughters.

The Malice series was created by James Wood, the episodes are directed by Mike Barker, Leonora Lonsdale. Malice is produced by Expectation, Tailspin Films, executive produced by Tim Hincks (Expectation), Imogen Cooper & James Wood (Tailspin).

When Malice comes out on Prime Video

All 6 episodes of Malice: Keep Your Enemies Close will be released in binge mode on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The trailer in Italian for Malice