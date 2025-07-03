Mandatory alcoholck for Salvini’s new highway code: who must install it and the costs

The alcoholck device will be mandatory for 2 years for drivers already surprised with an alcohol content greater than 0.8 g/l.



Alcoholck officially becomes mandatory for all drivers who have already been sanctioned for guiding with a alcohol content greater than 0.8 g/l: The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini He signed the decree that defines all the guidelines on the installation of this device.

According to the new highway code, for recurrence drivers will be obligatory drive a vehicle equipped with alcoholck for a period of at least 2 years. But the time requirement even rises to 3 years For those who had already been surprised with an alcohol conveyor greater than 1.5 g/l. For those who do not respect the obligation are provided penalties from 158 to 638 euroswith the suspension from the license from 1 to 6 months.

Who has to install the alcoholck of the new Salvini Highway Code

The device will therefore be mandatory for those who have already been surprised with alcoholemic values ​​higher than the norm: in particular, it must be installed for at least 2 years by those who have been sanctioned for an alcohol content beyond the 0.8g/lbut the period rises to 3 years for values ​​in addition to 1,5g/l. Any penalties they range from 158 to 638 euros, to which is added the Suspension of the license from 1 to 6 months: the fines double in the event that the device has been tampered with.

The operation Alcoholck is quite simple: before starting the car, the driver will have to blow inside the device. If the system detects a Alcohol content higher than zerothen it will prevent the engine lighting. In other words, for the driver it will be possible to start the car only in conditions of Complete sobriety. In short, alcoholck will work as a sort of technological barrier To discourage those who have already been surprised by the police while driving with alcohol values ​​beyond the threshold.

It must be said, however, that it is not an infallible device: in other countries where it has already been made mandatory (including Finland and France) have also been reported cases of False positiveoften linked to the intake of drugs or problems due to poor maintenance.

How much does it cost to install alcoholck and what is the risk of who does not do it

The cost of the alcoholck, which remains the responsibility of the private individuals, is between the 1,500 and 2,000 eurosto which the costs of the various must also be added Disposable mouths and periodic checks: it is however a novelty already announced and provided for by the new highway code, which entered into force on 14 December and which provides for zero tolerance For those who guide in a state of intoxication.

The new decree establishes that the alcoholck can be installed on vehicles used for both the transport of people that of goods; For installers, however, it will be mandatory to provide one official declaration And a special seal that will then have to be exhibited by drivers in case of road checks.

Despite the new guidelines of the Ministry, however, a big problem linked to alcoholck, given that the legislation does not clarify how to resolve any incompatibility of the device with the vehicle. According to the data provided by the ACI (Automobile Club of Italy), in fact, in Italy theaverage age of the park car it is about 13 years. This means that, in many cases, it may be technically impossible to install this device on more dated carsoften without the control unit modern necessary for the integration of alcoholck.