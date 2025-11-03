Mango: there is a new romantic comedy on Netflix, plot and trailer

Strengthened by the good response to previous original productions, Netflix returns to focus on Denmark with “Mango”, a film under the sign of romance and irony, for a family reflection against the warm and bright backdrop of Spain. Directed by Mehdi Avaz and written by his brother Milad Schwartz Avaz, the film stars Josephine Park and Dar Salim.

Mango: the plot

At the center of the story we find Lærke, an ambitious hotel manager sent to Málaga to lead the opening of a new luxury resort built in the middle of a mango plantation. His task is clear: to transform that natural paradise into a tourist jewel for an international chain. But the project encounters an unexpected obstacle named Alex, the Danish owner of the estate, who refuses to sell his lands, determined to protect the history and identity of the plantation. Lærke arrives in Spain accompanied by her daughter Agnes, a little girl who dreams of finally spending time with her mother who is too busy with work. However, what was supposed to be a vacation becomes a journey that will change their lives.

Filmed between Denmark and the Andalusian coast, “Mango” combines brilliant Mediterranean photography with Nordic minimalism, providing a visual and narrative contrast to tell human relationships, for a story about the ability to let go and rediscover what really matters.

Mango: the cast

Director Mehdi Avaz, also screenwriter with Avaz Karina and Dam Renée Simonsen, directs the following cast:

Josephine Park (Lærke)

Dar Salim (Alex)

Josephine Højbjerg (Agnes)

Sara Jiménez (Paula)

Paprika Steen (Joan)

Anders W. Berthelsen (Tom)

Sebastian Jessen (Kristian)

Lise Baastrup

Ninton Sanchez

Mango: when it comes out on Netflix

The feature film “Mango” is available on Netflix from November 7, 2025, simultaneously for all subscribers of the platform globally.

Mango: the Italian trailer

undefined