"Margo has money problems": Pfeiffer, Kidman, Fanning and more Oscar winners in new drama series

A veritable parade of stars make up the cast of Margo’s got money problems (original title: Margo’s got money troubles), a new drama series due out in 2026 on Apple TV, based on the novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe: Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe winners, Hollywood stars and TV stars. Here are the previews on the plot and cast, and even the official release date of Margo has money problems.

The super cast of Margo has money problems

The series stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee (for The Great) Elle Fanning and Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (recently in Oh. What. Fun.), also in the role of executive producers. The renowned cast is completed by Emmy winner (for the special episode of The Last of Us) Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham, with Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman also serving as executive producer. The series also stars Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (for Pollock), Oscar and Emmy nominee (for As Good As It Gets) Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Margo Has Money Problems is produced for Apple TV by A24. David E. Kelley (who also produced Presumed Innocent for Apple) is showrunner and screenwriter, as well as executive producer together with Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures. The series’ executive producers also include Nicole Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions; Michelle Pfeiffer, author Rufi Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew; BAFTA and Emmy winner Dearbhla Walsh, who also directs the pilot. Alternating with her as directors are Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

What is it about Margo has money problems

Margo Has Money Problems is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama that follows Margo (Fanning), an aspiring writer and recent college dropout, the daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and a former professional wrestler (Offerman), forced to get by with a newborn baby, a mountain of bills to pay, and less and less of a chance to succeed.

Margo has money problems, the release date of the series

The series will be released on Apple TV starting on Wednesday 15 April 2026 with three episodes of the total eight, followed by new episodes every week until 20 May.

The first images of the series