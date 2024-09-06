Maria Rosaria Boccia and the lesson on modern mythomania





Sangiuliano is indefensible, as well as the only person responsible for this soap opera with plots more similar to “Beautiful” than to “House of Cards”. After this premise, essential to remove any insinuation about sexism and patriarchal regurgitations that in this story have no reason to exist if not to be ridden at will, let’s move on to the leading actress, Maria Rosaria Boccia. Prezzemolina di Montecitorio – without any qualifications to be so – the aspiring consultant to the Minister of Culture is certainly not someone who tiptoes into the halls of power. This is demonstrated not by the affair (now over) with her ‘Trojan horse’ without a wallet – even if expenses play a key role in this scandal – but by all the ceremonial flaunted on her Instagram profile every time she crossed the threshold of the seat of Parliament, sat in the living rooms that matter or in the blue car during ‘work’ trips in which her role was unknown to most.

“I am here therefore”

Selfies in the halls of the ministry, photos in the Chamber of Deputies, videos of inspections, tours of Montecitorio with spy glasses, reports of parliamentary sessions fanned out as if the future of this legislature depended on her, in fact the nobody. On the bio of her social account, however, she appears as “president of Fashion Week Milano Moda” – a wording for which she has just received a warning from the Chamber of Fashion, which does not know who she is and contests the appropriation of the brand – and she would be part, by hashtag, of the parliamentary intergroup, in the role of “Adviser to the Minister for Major Events” (cit).

In short, Maria Rosaria Boccia on Instagram boasts a status that in reality does not exist, but since we live in the era of “posto ergo sum” she ends up believing it too, continuing to claim appointments, sensitive information and confidential documents that she would be ready to pull out at any time and that are earning her interviews and followers. The long-awaited fame, hidden protagonist of every story and post, has arrived.

Careerism has no gender

A lectio magistralis on modern mythomania that is more or less unconsciously holding our pasionaria of the strong powers, those that she is now busy denouncing but in which she happily wallowed until a few days ago. Given that the version of the unmentionable Sangiuliano is still to be proven, the credibility of the ‘wanna be’ Boccia is leaking from all sides, and not because – as the former minister who recently resigned would have said – “she is a woman”. Careerism has no sex. And quoting one of the most controversial statesmen of our Republic – who would pale in comparison – “power wears out those who don’t have it”.