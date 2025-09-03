Marvel Zombies, the new animated series on Disney+: the trailer, the plot and when it comes out

Not dead with superpowers. And now what do you do? Disney+ announces Marvel Zombiesnew animated series in four episodes of the home of ideas. Here is the trailer, the advances on the plot, the vocal cast, the release date and everything we know about the new title coming to the streaming platform.

Marvel Zombies, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj3hksjv9w0

Marvel Zombies, the advances on the plot

The new series Marvel Zombies It tells of a zombie epidemic that also overwhelmed the Avengers. A desperate group of survivors, recites the synopsis, discovers the key to eliminating the undead equipped with superpowers, crossing a dystopian landscape and risking life to save their world.

Marvel Zombies, the vocal cast

In the original version the vocal cast of Marvel Zombies Among others, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani and Dominique Thorne includes.

Marvel Zombies, production

Marvel Zombies It is created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The Executive Producer of the series are Kevin Feige, Louis d’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, while the producers are Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

Marvel Zombies, the release date