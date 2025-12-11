MasterChef, the interview with the judges: “It’s the only real TV program. Here’s the unforgivable mistake in the dishes”

Prepare your aprons, turn on the stove, unleash your imagination: MasterChef is back with its 15th season. 15 years of tests, mystery boxes, reproaches and eliminations, but, above all, love for good food. All under the watchful eye of the three very fierce judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli.

The secret to the success of this program? They themselves, the star chefs and great protagonists of the show, reveal it to us: “We like it because it brings the whole family together,” says Locatelli. “It makes everyone feel a bit like a cook”, specifies Cannavacciuolo and then Barbieri gets straight to the point: “It’s probably the only truly true Italian television program that tells true stories”.

A perfect formula that has glued thousands of cooking enthusiasts, but not only, to the screen for 15 years.

And this year expect many new features: the anti-waste green mystery box, many trips outside, many international guests and much more. And the competitors? A small spoiler is given to us by the judges: “There is a ninety-year-old in the cast but also many stories that will make you move.” The rest is up to you to discover.

The appointment is this evening 11 December at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW.

We met the judges of MasterChef 15 in Milan

