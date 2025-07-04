Matteo Bassetti throws the sponge: so the vir-influencer beats Mastrolindo





I go to the kitchen to dress – said Marilyn Monroe in the movie “When the wife is on vacation” – knows, in this heat, I keep the intimate in the fridge. It was 1955. Settant years later we are much less imaginative. But the heat continues to make those who talk about it famous while we, simple rough humans, sweat and turns over by impacting the bed. The new oracle, high from the crowd against the sun this week, is Professor Matteo Bassetti from Genoa: which has become viral, who for a virologist like him is a bit like the flood of the hydraulic, thanks to a series of video games on social media (photo below).

The last two of the series, so far, are a decalogue to defend ourselves from the heat and the dangers of the air conditioning. A few hours earlier, he had pronounced the sermon on bacteria that hide in the sponges for the dishes. And another time the homily on the germs that rather than nesting in the toilet, prefer our bottle. And how to get lost then the Japanese discovery on the Gasata water that makes you lose weight. All statements, it must be added as in drug advertising, rigorously and scientifically tested.

What are the bacteria in our bottle

I grew up with the TV on at dinner time and the voice of Luisa who “begins soon, ends soon and usually does not clean the toilet”. Matteo Bassetti, primary of infectious diseases at the Genoese San Martino hospital, goes more deeply, like the best detergents. Makes popularly scientific topics, thanks to influencer intuitions: the slimy sponge that we all hide under the sink, the bottle we keep in the backpack, the carbonated water and less noble parts of our home.

From Luisa to the advice for (not) clean the toilet

Precisely for this reason it would be the worthy heir, if not Luisa, because the toilet did not clean him, at least of Mastrolindo. Certainly not of the Austero Lodigiano Agostino Bassi who, missing the speaker of the Prof of Genoa, published almost two centuries ago his fundamental studies with the hermetic title “of the bad sign, calcina or Moscardino”: so little communicative to be shocked by the French Louis Pasteur, who arrived much after him, the role of the first microbiologist of the story. Obviously we cannot know if in two centuries the future students of the history of medicine will still form on the minivideous Tiktok and YouTube entitled “More bacteria in your bottle than in your toilet”, or on the immortal pages of Agostino Bassi and Louis Pasteur. If, on the other hand, Matteo Bassetti’s videos do not get excited, I invite you to visit Dossier, our section of investigations and insights.

Enterococci and Fogne: all beaches to avoid

Staying on the subject, Elisa Cornegliani reveals to us where she found the beaches from a red sticker: that is, wet by waters rich in entertainable and sewage discharges. There are throughout Italy.

An indispensable guide for the summer 2025.

Those who stay in the city and have some savings aside, should instead read the investigation by Daniele Tempera who explains to us where it is still convenient to buy a house: so much so that a two -room apartment can earn up to 300 thousand euros. It is the map where investments today make more.

Mortgage denied for an online debt of 30 euros

The deepening of Manlio Pistolesi then takes us to one of the temples of Italian design, which has made our style famous all over the world. So Molteni, the surname of the founder and his descendants, has become a successful brand that continues to invoice over half a billion a year and to hire staff. We also explain what are the most sought after qualifications.

Massimo Canorro accompanies us instead in the world of those who “buy now, pay after” with too much ease: so much so that the mortgage in the bank is denied for a forgotten debt of 30 euros. Here you will find the advice to avoid bad surprises.

A perfect body with 2400 euros: the risks of the diet

And again. Italians lose purchasing power, salaries impoverish. But not for everyone. Luca Rinaldi’s investigation tells the bad surprise of a manager of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Matteo Salvini, who earned more than the President of the Republic: the Court of Auditors has in fact opened a series of investigations on him and other employees. Who they are and how much money they had to return. But if you have already done the test of the costume and do not recognize yourself in the form of last year, you should read the investigation by Irene Fassini and Marialaura Iazzetti: above all to avoid scams and the bad advice of the do-it-yourself diets, whose social networks are full. From chicken sausages to balloons to be swallowed. Here are the main dangers, also for health. If, on the other hand, you want to see the videos of Matteo Bassetti’s week – who have nothing to do with our dossiers – you can find them here.

Read all the dossiers, Toray.it investigations