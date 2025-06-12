Maturity 2025, the possible traces of the first Italian test

For students about to support thehigh school exam It is impossible not to give in to the temptation of the “totatracce“, Which concerns above all the first test, this year scheduled for June 18th. The hypotheses deemed most likely for type A (text analysis), are based on the anniversaries of the authors or on other characteristics; those for type B (argumentative text) mainly are based on the anniversaries of some events; those for type C (topical theme) are based on the main ongoing phenomena. The traces considered more likely on the eve of the exam are not always those then actually assigned to students (choices, as we know, by the Ministry of Education). On the contrary, in most cases, the hypotheses prove to be unfounded. For this year, the hypotheses range from Dante to artificial intelligence, passing through conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine but also for global warming.

Are the “planned” tracks for the state exam really come out?

In the majority of cases, the traces considered plausible before the exam and give as more likely, They were not “outputs”. On many occasions, moreover, the students, the means of communication and the websites have advanced so many hypotheses That someone, necessarily, proved to be exact. The “Tototracce”, in fact, has no scientific basis, but moves in the field of probability. Having made this reserve, we examine which topics, according to students and means of communication, are considered more likely for the Italian test of 2025.

The first Italian test for the high school exam of 2023.



The “Toto-Tracce” for the state exam of 2025

As we know, each student can choose between Three types of taskMeaning what

Type A: analysis and interpretation of an Italian literary text

Type B: Analysis and production of an argumentative text

Type C: critical reflection of an exhibition-argumentation on topical issues

Type A

For the analysis of the literary text, the hypotheses are mainly based on the anniversaries of the best known writers of Italian literature. In 2025 the most significant anniversaries are as follows:

760 years from the birth of Dante, born in Florence in 1265;

240 years since the birth of Alessandro Manzoni born in Milan in 1785;

born in Milan in 1785; 190 years since the birth of Giosuè Carducci born in Valdicastello (today Pietrasanta) in 1835;

born in Valdicastello (today Pietrasanta) in 1835; 40 years from the death of Italo Calvinodied in Siena in 1985.

All the authors in question have already been the subject of exam tests. However, it is not said that the Ministry of Education chooses the track based on anniversaries and anniversaries. Students believe that the criteria of choice will be others: from a survey carried out among the graduates, it emerged that the author deemed more likely to be Gabriele D’Annunzio.

Type B

Also for the argumentative text, the most popular hypotheses are based on anniversaries. In particular, in 2025 they recall:

The eightieth anniversary from the end of the Second World War (2 September 1945); A text on the memory value or peace also in consideration of the current geopolitical situation.

also in consideration of the current geopolitical situation. The centenary of the Mussolini’s speech of January 3, 1925 with which, just over two years after the march on Rome, the establishment of the fascist dictatorship (in the early years of the Mussolini government, the rights provided for by the Albertine Statute were still in force, at least on a formal level); It could therefore “go out” a task on totalitarianisms or on the value of democracy .

with which, just over two years after the march on Rome, the establishment of the fascist dictatorship (in the early years of the Mussolini government, the rights provided for by the Albertine Statute were still in force, at least on a formal level); It could therefore “go out” a task . The thirty -fifth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (9 November 1989) and the end of the Cold War; An elaborate on the comparison between the United States and the Soviet Union may be requested, possibly “updated” with reference to the relationships that include today between Western countries and Russia.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.



Type C

To “foresee” the topical issue, it is necessary to examine what are the topics that arouse more media attention And which may have greater impact on the future of mankind. Among the most relevant are the following: